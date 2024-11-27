LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Louisville in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – Feast Week is here. And for Indiana, that means three games in three days in the Battle 4 Atantis.
Coach Mike Woodson and the No. 14 Hoosiers begin the tournament Wednesday at noon ET against Louisville, which will air on ESPN. Indiana enters the game 4-0, with each win by 11-plus points. Louisville is 3-1 in its first year under coach Pat Kelsey, including a 22-point loss to Tennessee.
We've made it to the Imperial Ballroom for in-person coverage of Wednesday's game, so follow along with our live blog for updates, highlights and thoughts on the matchup.
11:50 a.m. – Usual starters for Indiana: Myles Rice, Kanaan Caryle, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo. Louisville starters: Chucky Hepburn, J'Vonne Hadley, Terrence Edwards Jr., Kasean Pryor, Noah Waterman.
10:50 a.m. – Jakai Newton won't play today. He's in sweatpants as Indiana warms up.
10:05 a.m. – Indiana listed Jakai Newton questionable for Wednesday's game, but he's the only player on the Big Ten Availability report. That means Gabe Cupps will be available after missing the UNC Greensboro game with an injury.
