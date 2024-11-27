Point Spread: Indiana Narrow Favorite Over Louisville in Battle 4 Atlantis Opener
NASSAU, Bahamas —No. 14-ranked Indiana has a soft nonconferene schedule, and the only real challenges are expected to come this week in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. It's one of the best holiday tournaments out there, with three ranked teams in the eight-team field that boasts a 30-4 combined record.
Indiana's first test comes on Wednesday in the first game of the tournament when it takes on Louisville at Noon ET. Indiana is 4-0, and Louisville is 3-1, with its lone loss at home by 22 points against No. 12 Tennessee, a foe that Indiana is very familiar with,
The Hoosiers are favored, according to the FanDuel.com gambling website, but not by much, which is something of a surprise. The opening line is just 2.5 points, and the over/under is 153.5.
Louisville is 3-1 on the season but just 2-2 against the spread. Three of their four games have gone under the total. The two teams met last year and Indiana came back and won, closing out the victory with a 23-6 run over those final nine minutes to secure a 74-66 win as a 7.5-point favorite
The rosters are completely different this season for both teams, so there's little to cull from last year's meeting. Figuring out the lean this year has much more to do with what's happened in the first month of this 2024-25 season.
Tennessee is something of a common denominator in this matchup. The Hoosiers had an exhibition game in Knoxville against the Vols, and won 66-62. Louisville got trounced at home to Tennessee, and weren't competitive in a 77-55 loss. That should say something about comparisons.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Louisville rhave fared against the point spread. The Cardinals, who played their first four games at home at the Yum! Center, do have one loss.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 4-0
Indiana overall vs. spread: 2-2
- Indiana home record: 4-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 2-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana record as favorite: 4-0
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 2-2
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-0
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- Indiana over total: 1
Indiana under total: 3
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Louisville has done this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Louisville beat Morehead State 93-45 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The score (138) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 9 (Saturday) — Louisville lost to No. 12 Tennessee 77-55 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (132) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday) — Louisville beat Bellarmine 100-68 at home as a 29.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 22 (Friday) — Louisville beat Winthrop 76-61 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (137) went under the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
