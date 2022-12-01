LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With North Carolina in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cupcake season is over, and the college basketball season gets real for Indiana on Wednesday night when the No. 10-ranked Hoosiers take on No. 18 North Carolina in the final game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the first of several marquee matchups in the next three weeks.

White out

8:55 p.m. ET — The starting lineups are set. For Indiana, it's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino on the perimeter. North Carolina will go with ...

8:50 p.m. ET — Indiana's students are excellent listeners. They are ALL wearing white, as instructed.

8:40 p.m. ET — No blue suit for Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis tonight. He'll be wearing white. No quite 100 percent, he said Tuesday, but he wasn't about this miss this game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis pregame at Assembly Hall prior to the Indiana-North Carolina game. (Photo by Tom Brew) Tom Brew

8:30 p.m ET — Race Thompson still rocking the headband.

Indiana forward Race Thompson continues to rock the headband that he started to wear last week after getting hit in the head with an elbow. (Photo by Tom Brew/HoosiersNow.com) Tom Brew

8:20 p.m. ET — Mike Woodson and Hubert Davis are two of eight former NBA players coaching at their alma maters. The others include Patrick Ewing (Georgetown), Speedy Claxton (Hofstra), Kenny Payne (Louisville), Penny Hardaway (Memphis), Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Aaron McKie (Temple).

8:10 p.m. ET — Indiana is 8-13 in this event, and this is the last game in the series after a 23-year run. (The Hoosiers didn't play in the first two event.) They've beaten UNC three times in this event, and the Tar Heels are the only team that Indiana has beaten more than once.

