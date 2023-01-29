LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Ohio State in Real Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana looks to continue its winning streak on Saturday night when it takes on Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers have won four games in a row.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you up to date on all the news and views straight from press row, with a dash of highlights and opinion tossed in as well.
ENJOY THE GAME!
7:45 p.m. — Indiana's starting lineup is out. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino outside.
7:40 p.m. ET — Indiana coach Mike Woodson will be back on the sidelines tonight. He missed Wednesday's game at Minnesota because of COVID-19 protocols.
7:30 p.m. ET — The first bit of news is injury-related. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo is out tonight. He's dealing with a calf injury, and is in street clothes with a boot on. Here's the story. CLICK HERE
7:25 p.m. ET — The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and is nationally televised on FOX. Here's all the details on how to watch. CLICK HERE
