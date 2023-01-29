Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Ohio State in Real Time

Indiana and Ohio State are ready to duke it out at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday night. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views in real time, straight from press row.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana looks to continue its winning streak on Saturday night when it takes on Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers have won four games in a row.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you up to date on all the news and views straight from press row, with a dash of highlights and opinion tossed in as well.

ENJOY THE GAME!

7:45 p.m. — Indiana's starting lineup is out. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino outside.

7:40 p.m. ET — Indiana coach Mike Woodson will be back on the sidelines tonight. He missed Wednesday's game at Minnesota because of COVID-19 protocols. 

7:30 p.m. ET — The first bit of news is injury-related. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo is out tonight. He's dealing with a calf injury, and is in street clothes with a boot on. Here's the story. CLICK HERE

7:25 p.m. ET — The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and is nationally televised on FOX. Here's all the details on how to watch. CLICK HERE

  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana basketball (14-6, 5-4) hosts Ohio State (11-9, 3-6) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: Indiana looks to continue its hot streak on Saturday night with a home game against Ohio State on national television. The Hoosiers, looking for their fifth-straight win, are modest favorites. Here's the opening line, and a great history on both teams vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE
  • WOODSON EXPECTED TO RETURN: Indiana coach Mike Woodson is expected to be back in action on Saturday against Ohio State after missing Wednesday's game against Minnesota with COVID. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS (Vol. 5): After Purdue, our staple at the top, the next four Big Ten teams all lost last week. But they've all done enough all season to keep their spots. Welcome to Volume 5 or our Big Ten power rankings, which was a real challenge to put together and hard to blow up. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: No one should be surprised that Indiana didn't get that fourth-straight Big Ten blowout win at Minnesota. It's hard to do. You have to go all the way back to 1976 to find an Indiana team that won four league games in a row by 13 points or more. Here is today's fun Indiana basketball history lesson. CLICK HERE
  • JACKSON-DAVIS SETS IU BLOCKS RECORD: Trayce Jackson-Davis set the Indiana basketball record with 233 career blocked shots in Wednesday's win at Minnesota, passing Jeffrey Newton's previous record that stood since 2003. Take a look back at some memorable blocks from Jackson-Davis' freshman to senior year. CLICK HERE

