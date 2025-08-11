LIVE UPDATES: Indiana Basketball Faces Mega Superbet in Final Puerto Rico Exhibition
CAROLINA, Puerto Rico — Indiana basketball concludes its week-long trip to Puerto Rico with a rematch against Serbian professional team Mega Superbet at 11 a.m. Monday inside Coliseo Guillermo Angulo.
Spearheaded by a 70-19 run, the Hoosiers turned a 23-point deficit into a 93-71 victory over Mega Superbet on Saturday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente. Now, the two sides face off at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo, where Indiana took a 98-47 win over Univerisdad de Bayamon, a college team from Puerto Rico, on Aug. 6.
Indiana is still without Bosnian freshman center Andrej Acimovic, who's scheduling a visa appointment with the U.S. Embassy and hopes to be in Bloomington by the end of August, and junior guard Jason Drake, who has a lower-body injury and didn't travel.
Junior guard Nick Dorn is battling an undisclosed injury and hasn't participated in either of the first two games, though he's with the team in Puerto Rico.
Follow along with Indiana Hoosiers On SI for updates ...
9:30 a.m.
Indiana has arrived at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo. Nick Dorn, wearing red shorts and a warmup shirt, is the first on the court. Dorn's status remains unclear for Monday.
Pregame thoughts, things to watch
Indiana already validated the purpose for its Puerto Rico trip in its comeback victory Saturday over Mega Superbet. Facing adversity for the first time, the Hoosiers rallied together and appeared much further along from a chemistry perspective than expected for a team with no returners and only eight weeks of practice together.
That said, it's possible Indiana coach Darian DeVries lessens the playing time for his senior starters in guards Conor Enright, Tayton Conerway and Lamar Wilkerson and forwards Tucker DeVries and Reed Bailey.
Tucker DeVries played 30 minutes in the Hoosiers' win Saturday, and Conerway and Bailey each eclipsed 20 minutes.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
RESILIENT IU BEATS ADVERSITY: Indiana basketball used a 70-19 run to flip the script in a valuable exhibition victory Saturday against Serbian professional team Mega Superbet. CLICK HERE.
STATS, OBSERVATIONS ON EACH PLAYER: Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Alexis and Trent Sisley impressed during Indiana's comeback victory against Mega Superbet. CLICK HERE.
DEVRIES TALKS: Here's the transcript from Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries after the Hoosiers' 23-point comeback win over Mega Superbet. CLICK HERE.