LOOK: Indiana Basketball's Branch McCracken Court in Assembly Hall Refinished
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Both Indiana men’s and women’s basketball will have new-look rosters this season, but the players won’t be the only noticeable difference at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Athletics announced Wednesday in a social media post it has refinished the hardwood on Branch McCracken Court, significantly lightening the playing surface in Assembly Hall.
Here's the video released by Indiana Athletics:
Here's a before-and-after picture of Branch McCracken Court, with the first taken after Indiana men's basketball regular season season finale against Ohio State and the last provided by Indiana Athletics.
The Hoosiers' men's basketball season — the first under coach Darian DeVries — begins Nov. 5, 2025, against Alabama A&M, while the women's basketball schedule hasn't yet been announced.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
DEVRIES SEES 3-POINT SHOOTING AS 'STRENGTH': Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries has a strong track record of fielding quality 3-point shooting teams, and his first Hoosier squad may further the trend. CLICK HERE.
IU WILL HAVE 2-BIG LINEUPS. THEY MAY WORK: After Mike Woodson's two-big lineups often resulted in floor spacing issues, Indiana coach Darian DeVries has players with skill sets to make such lineups work. CLICK HERE.
PUERTO RICO STATS, OBSERVATIONS: Be it points, rebounds and assists per game or shooting clips, here's the full statistical rundown and analysis for each Indiana basketball player in San Juan. CLICK HERE.
HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: Indiana Hoosiers On SI publisher Tom Brew and beat reporter Daniel Flick share takeaways from Indiana basketball's three-game exhibition series in Puerto Rico. CLICK HERE.