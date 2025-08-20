Hoosiers Now

LOOK: Indiana Basketball's Branch McCracken Court in Assembly Hall Refinished

Here's a look at Indiana basketball's newly refinished Branch McCracken Court inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Daniel Flick


Indiana basketball's new-look Branch McCracken Court in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Photo Courtesy of Indiana Athletics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Both Indiana men’s and women’s basketball will have new-look rosters this season, but the players won’t be the only noticeable difference at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Athletics announced Wednesday in a social media post it has refinished the hardwood on Branch McCracken Court, significantly lightening the playing surface in Assembly Hall.

Here's the video released by Indiana Athletics:

Here's a before-and-after picture of Branch McCracken Court, with the first taken after Indiana men's basketball regular season season finale against Ohio State and the last provided by Indiana Athletics.

The floor inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall pictured on March 8, 2025, after Indiana's final regular season game last season.
The floor inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall pictured on March 8, 2025, after Indiana's final regular season game last season. / Daniel Flick // Indiana Hoosiers On SI

Indiana basketball's new-look Branch McCracken Court in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Photo Courtesy of Indiana Athletics

The Hoosiers' men's basketball season — the first under coach Darian DeVries — begins Nov. 5, 2025, against Alabama A&M, while the women's basketball schedule hasn't yet been announced.

Daniel Flick




