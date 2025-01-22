Malik Reneau, Bryson Tucker Listed As Questionable For Northwestern Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has upgraded Malik Reneau and Bryson Tucker’s injury status to questionable for Wednesday’s game at Northwestern. Both were listed that way on the Big Ten availability report released late Wednesday afternoon.
The Hoosiers and Wildcats will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Reneau has missed five full games with a knee injury suffered on the second possession of the Hoosiers’ game against Rutgers on Jan. 2. So, in effect, he’s missed six games given that he played less than a minute against the Scarlet Knights.
Reneau has been listed as out in all five of the games he’s missed since the Rutgers contest. Over the period he’s been out, if you include the Rutgers game he barely played in it, the Hoosiers are 4-2. Reneau has averaged 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Tucker missed Friday’s 77-76 overtime win against Ohio State with a dislocated right pinkie finger suffered during practice last week. The reserve guard has averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds.
During a remote press conference with the media on Tuesday, Indiana coach Mike Woodson was non-committal about whether Reneau or Tucker would be healthy enough to play.
Their status as questionable would be considered encouraging, but some players who have been listed as questionable by Indiana have not played in games, including Oumar Ballo, who was listed as questionable in games around the turn of the year.
Gabe Cupps is the only Indiana player listed as out for the Northwestern game. Cupps is out for the season with a meniscus injury.
Northwestern had no players listed as either out or questionable on its availability report as of 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WOODSON PREVIEWS WILDCATS: Indiana coach Mike Woodson spoke to the media Tuesday morning ahead of the Hoosiers' trip to Northwestern. Here's everything he said. CLICK HERE
- 3 KEYS FOR NORTHWESTERN GAME: Three keys as the Hoosiers try to take down the Wildcats. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT'S WRONG WITH MACKENZIE MGBAKO? Indiana sophomore has become very dependent on his jumper and isn't hitting them. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Indiana hopes to win its second straight road game at Northwestern on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana will try to win its second straight Big Ten road game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena. CLICK HERE