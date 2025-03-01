Malik Reneau Not Listed On Indiana Injury Report For Washington Game
SEATTLE –Indiana men’s basketball team and its fans got good news on Saturday.
Malik Reneau, who missed Wednesday’s game against Penn State, was not listed on the Big Ten availability report for Saturday’s 6 p.m. ET game at Washington.
Reneau was also pictured taking part in pregame workouts at Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena with the Hoosiers on the men’s basketball social media account, so it appears he should be able to play against the Huskies today.
Reneau was at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Wednesday’s game against Penn State, but he fell ill not long before the game began and was taken to the emergency room for an undisclosed condition.
Originally not listed on the Big Ten availability report released three hours prior to tipoff, that report was amended to list Reneau as questionable, but he did not play in Indiana’s four-point win over the Nittany Lions.
It was the sixth game this season that Reneau missed.
Reneau’s absence came after he had began to find his form from his previous injury-related absence in January.
In the four games before he missed the Penn State game, Reneau averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and converted 57.4% from the field. Included was a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the field in Indiana’s victory over Purdue last Sunday.
Guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton continued to be listed out for Indiana. Newton has played just four games and has not played since Jan. 14. Cupps also played four games and has not participated since November. He had a meniscus injury and had surgery in December. He will not play this season.
Washington listed Chris Conway and Luis Kortright as out. Kortright hasn’t played since January and Conway has not played at all this season.
