Miami Forward Malik Reneau Opens Up About Time at Indiana

In 49 states, it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana. That long-standing slogan embodies the idea of hoops in the state of Indiana: it’s not a hobby, it’s not a passion, it’s not even just a sport – it’s a lifestyle.

But that’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, there isn’t a college sports program with a stronger, and more loyal, backing than the Indiana Hoosiers on the hardwood. On the flip side, there isn’t another city with more pressure and scrutiny than Bloomington.



Just ask former Hoosier forward Malik Reneau – who took his talents to Miami this past offseason.

Miami forward Malik Reneau speaks on difficulties of playing at Indiana

“Indiana, it’s just so different,” Reneau told Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated. “[There’s] a lot of pressure from the media, the fans to just be perfect every single time on the court. Here in Miami, I can be so free on the court. I can make mistakes. I know my team’s going to trust me to make another play and they’re not going to be down on me or against me in the media and stuff like that.”

The result of a longer leash – seemingly in all aspects ranging from the media to his teammates? A potential All-American season from the 6-foot-9 forward.

He’s averaging 20.4 points (56.8 percent from the field), 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while tacking on 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks on the other end for a Miami club that boasts a sterling 15-2 overall record (4-0 ACC) and is currently on a conference-best 10-game win streak (which will be put to the test against No. 22 Clemson on Saturday).

And nothing better reflects Reneau’s sense of trust with his teammates than the evolution of his three-point shot. After starting off the season shooting 2-for-11 from beyond the arc, Reneau – who was never considered a long-distance threat at Indiana – continued to get them up. In the time since, he’s gone 12-for-29 from deep and elevated his efficiency to a stellar 35.0 percent on the season.

To maintain that confidence in his jumper (has taken at least one three in every game this year), after struggling early and having a history as a non-shooter at Indiana, isn’t just a testament to Reneau’s confidence and will, but also the confidence his teammates and coaches have in him – and perhaps the lack of outside noise from the media.

So, is Indiana’s zeal and passion for the sport overbearing? Is the media too harsh and critical? Do the fans need to understand a quarter century has passed since Bob Knight roamed the sidelines, and the expectation can’t be sky-high on a year-to-year basis?

To an extent. But it’s impossible to have it both ways. Indiana’s second-to-none obsession with hoops is what makes the state – and the idea of playing in Bloomington in front of a cream-and-crimson crowd – so special. To give that up, or even tone it down, would be a disservice to every current, former and future Hoosier – athlete or not.

From an in-organization perspective, though, if Reneau didn’t feel trusted by his fellow Hoosiers and coaching staff, that is – or was – undoubtedly a problem. Fortunately, it appears that’s an issue that was quickly resolved by the arrival of new head coach Darian DeVries, who has instilled a connected, chemistry-driven culture in Bloomington.

And, meanwhile, Reneau is thriving back in his hometown of Miami. In the end, it’s a (mostly) win-win situation for all parties involved – although it’s hard for Hoosiers fans, who have watched their club drop two straight heading into a matchup with Iowa, not dream of the possibilities had Reneau stuck around.