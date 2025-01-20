Meet The Opponent: Northwestern Will Test Indiana’s Toughness
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Perhaps no team is a good barometer of toughness like Northwestern has been in recent seasons.
With Northwestern’s famous recruiting handcuffs due to its high academic standards, Northwestern coach Chris Collins has created his rosters like a fine craftsman. The Wildcats have had the right dash of skill mixed with role players who do the dirty work.
Northwestern will get physical with teams, and the Wildcats will not blink in terms of putting lineups on the floor that cause maximum disruption.
Two seasons ago, it was the guard tandem of Boo Buie and Chase Audige around which the Wildcats orbited. Last season, Buie was the cog, joined by Brooks Barnhizer and transfer Ryan Langborg.
This year, Barnhizer, a Lafayette native, is the key cog, joined by junior Nick Martinelli.
Martinelli (20 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Barnhizer (18.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg) have the gaudy numbers, but Northwestern might be best symbolized by center Matthew Nicholson.
He will not wow you with numbers, but what he does do is set endless screens, battle on the boards, and make life difficult for bigs on the defensive end of the floor. His work ethic embodies what Northwestern is all about and why they’re sometimes difficult to beat – especially in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Now in his fourth season, Indiana coach Mike Woodson has never beaten Northwestern. To win Wednesday night at Northwestern the Hoosiers will have to have a repeat of the toughness they demonstrated to gut out an overtime road win at Ohio State Friday.
Whether Indiana can do that is a question still to be answered. Whether Northwestern will be tough enough is rarely in question.
Here's a breakdown of the Northwestern Wildcats.
Key players
• F Nick Martinelli: 20 ppg, 5.3 rpg.
• G Brooks Barnhizer: 18.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.1 apg.
• G Jalen Leach: 13.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.8 apg.
• G Ty Berry: 7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg.
• C Matthew Nicholson: 5.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg.
• G Angelo Ciarvino: 4.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg.
• F Luke Hunger: 3.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg – missed last three games with foot injury.
• G Justin Mullins: 3.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg.
• G K.J. Windham: 3.3 ppg.
2024-25 Schedule (11-7, 2-5)
• W, 90-46, Lehigh, Nov. 4
• L, 71-66, at Dayton, Nov. 9
• W, 83-74, Illinois-Chicago, Nov. 12
• W, 67-58, OT, Eastern Illinois, Nov. 15.
• W, 72-69, Montana State, Nov. 19.
• W, 68-50, Pepperdine, Nov. 22.
• L, 71-69, Butler, Nov. 28 – Arizona Classic, Tempe, Ariz.
• W, 66-51, UNLV, Nov. 29 – Arizona Classic, Tempe, Ariz.
• L, 80-79, at Iowa, Dec. 3.
• W, 70-66, OT, Illinois, Dec. 6.
• W, 71-60, Georgia Tech, Dec. 15 – Milwaukee.
• W, 84-64, DePaul, Dec. 21.
• W, 85-60, Northeastern, Dec. 29.
• L, 84-80, at Penn State, Jan. 2.
• L, 79-61, at Purdue, Jan. 5.
• L, 78-68, Michigan State, Jan. 12.
• W, 76-74, OT, Maryland, Jan. 16.
• L, 80-76, OT, at Michigan, Jan. 19.
Series history
Indiana leads the series, 120-56. Northwestern has won four straight, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson has never beaten the Wildcats. The four-game losing streak in the series is the longest for the Hoosiers since 1932-33. Indiana has only lost five in row to Northwestern once – from 1913-15. Indiana last won in Evanston in 2021 during Archie Miller’s final season as coach.
Head coach: Chris Collins
Chris Collins is in his 12th season as Northwestern’s head coach. He is 188-181 and has taken the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournaments, including appearances in the last two seasons. In winning percentage, Collins’ .509 mark is the fourth-best in school history and only one other coach who served after World War II – Dutch Lonborg – is with Collins in the top four.
Collins was previously an assistant at Duke (2000-13), Seton Hall (1998-2000) and with the WNBA’s Detroit Shock (1998). Collins, the son of former NBA player and coach Doug Collins, played at Duke from 1992-96.
Strengths
The Wildcats aren’t statistically good or bad at anything, but their two main cogs – Martinelli and Barnhizer – are versatile talents who will test a defense.
Martinelli is Northwestern’s top 3-pointer shooter at 41.3%. Yet Martinelli doesn’t depend on threes. He takes 14.7 shots per game, but only 2.6 of them come from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-7 Martinelli can get to the rim and score in a variety of ways. He goes to the line frequently, 6.1 times per game.
Barnhizer takes more threes (3.9 per game) with a lower percentage (27.8%), but he too can get to the basket and he too goes to the line frequently (5.5 attempts per game). Barnhizer is the bigger bruiser than Martinelli and he averages 7.8 rebounds per game.
Graduate transfer guard Jalen Leach (13.7 ppg) has served a similar role to what Langborg (a Princeton graduate transfer) did in 2024. He’s a good 3-pointer shooter (36.1%) who helps the Wildcats space the floor.
Weaknesses
Northwestern is tough – three overtime Big Ten games attest to that – but some important numbers are down in Big Ten play.
Big Ten opponents are scoring over eight points (77.3 ppg compared to 68.1 ppg) more than Northwestern allowed in nonconference games. Stopping power inside the arc in Big Ten play hasn’t been great as conference opponents are shooting 52% from 2-point range.
With their sometimes physical style, Northwestern fouls a lot. Big Ten opponents average 19.7 points at the line against Northwestern. That total is somewhat skewed by the 29 points Michigan scored at the line in the Wolverines’ 80-76 overtime victory over Northwestern Sunday, but it’s something Indiana might be able to exploit.
Season and game outlook
It’s a pivotal game for Indiana as the Hoosiers hope to build on the momentum of their 77-76 overtime win at Ohio State on Friday and earn their fourth conference road victory. It would also be a Quad 1 victory for the Hoosiers, who need to stack those kinds of victories to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.
For Northwestern, a win is vital. At 2-5 in the Big Ten and with just one marquee victory on their resume – an overtime home win over Illinois in December – Northwestern isn’t part of the NCAA Tournament conversation right now. To become a part of it, a home win against Indiana is vital to their cause.
