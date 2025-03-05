What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball Lost 73-64 At Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon went on a 10-0 run in the final minutes of Tuesday's game against Indiana to defeat the Hoosiers 73-64 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Jackson Shelstad hit a deep three late in the game and led the Ducks with 17 points. Trey Galloway set the Indiana record for most games played and led the Hoosiers with 16 points.
Here's everything Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the loss.
On Shelstad's deep three...
Woodson: “I don’t think – we didn’t defend it well. We didn’t, because Bittle caught the ball up top, Anthony was sucked in, and all he had to do was stay out. We did not defend it well. I mean, make Bittle be the guy that beats you. Jackson has shown he can make shots and beat you, and he did. It was a big shot when we were up one.”
On whether this close loss was another what-if moment...
Woodson: “No, I mean, we had our chances. But listen guys, in a physical game like this, it can’t be 21-7 [on free throw attempts in favor of Oregon]. You gotta be kidding me. 21-7 on f------ free throws is b-------. It just can’t be, not in a physical game. They’re a physical team, and it can’t be that lopsided. It’s impossible.”
On if the physicality and missed calls mostly involved Ballo and Reneau...
Woodson: “No, I’m just saying it can’t be 21-7.”
On the ref’s message to him...
Woodson: “Well again, it’s what it is. I can’t go back and get it. But in a physical game like that where both teams are battling their asses off, you can’t punish one team and put one team at the line for 21 times and the other team only gets there seven times. That’s awful.”
On if he was happy that Indiana matched Oregon's physicality but just didn’t get calls...
Woodson: "Well again, I thought we were right there man. We were up one with three or four minutes on the clock. I mean, the kid hits a big bucket, and then we just didn’t regroup from that point on. And you gotta give them credit because their defense picked up when it needed to. They got a big steal out of our possession, and we threw it away. So I mean, that was the difference in the game I thought coming down the stretch.”
On what went wrong offensively down the stretch...
Woodson: “I just thought we poorly executed our offense, and we had good calls, good play calls made, but we just didn’t – they took us out of it. That’s something that we gotta learn from. When it’s nut-cutting time, you gotta step up and make plays, which we’ve been doing. We’ve been making good basketball plays down the stretch, but tonight we didn’t.”
On Indiana's energy level...
Woodson: "It was a one-point game with three or four minutes on the clock. We get that stop, he hits a bomb on us. You know? Got them back the momentum they needed to secure the game, we didn't regroup from that. We struggled from that shot (on)."
On his message to the team...
Woodson: "Hey listen, we are playing for something, just like everyone else in the Big Ten. We go home and have a tough Ohio State team coming in and we have two days to prepare and get ready for them."
On Trey Galloway's performance...
Woodson: "He played great, I can't fault our effort tonight. We got to be better on rebounding the basketball. We got out-rebounded tonight, I thought that was a big different as well."
On allowing too many Oregon offensive rebounds...
Woodson: "We started putting bodies on guys and we had the advantage in terms of being on the inside and rebounding the ball. The first half we didn't put bodies on guys."
On if he was proud of how the team has responded to adversity...
Woodson: "I have no complaints. These guys have been fighting, fighting and fighting. We have a break here or there, we wouldn't be having this conversation. We are in the mix of a battle, we got a chance to get to the Big Ten Tournament and anything can happen when you get into tournament play yet. Right now, we are staring Ohio State in the face and we got to go figure that out."
