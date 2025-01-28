Mike Woodson Still Thinks Freshman Bryson Tucker Can Help Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Mike Woodson appeared on the "Inside Indiana Basketball" radio show Monday night alongside play-by-play radio announcer Don Fischer.
They discussed what went wrong during Indiana's recent losses to Northwestern and Maryland, Friday's game at No. 10 Purdue and commented individually on the majority of the roster.
Fischer brought up freshman Bryson Tucker, who suffered a finger injury ahead of the Ohio State game on Jan. 17. Tucker was listed out on the Big Ten availability report and did not dress against the Buckeyes. After being listed questionable for Wednesday's game at Northwestern, Tucker went through pregame warmups with two taped fingers and was in uniform for the game, but he did not play.
Tucker was not listed anywhere on the availability report ahead of Sunday's game against Maryland. He warmed up and was in uniform for the game, but he did not play.
Fischer said it seems like he has hit a plateau, though he noted Tucker has dealt with an injury. Tucker was averaging 18.4 minutes per game and appeared in each of Indiana's first 18 games of the season.
"Yeah, but I gotta – I've sat and talked with Bryson, and we'll figure out some things with Bryson, because I do think he can still help us," Woodson said. "And I gotta try to put him back in the best position possible to help us as well."
Tucker joined the Hoosiers before the 2024-25 season as a five-star recruit ranked No. 21 in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, out of Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington, Va.
Through 18 games, the 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He's shooting 37.9% from the field, 6.3% from 3-point range (1 for 16) and 73.3% at the free throw line.
After two straight losses to Northwestern and Maryland, Indiana fell to 14-7 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers travel to No. 10 Purdue for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff Friday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
