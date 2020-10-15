SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

NCAA Grants Additional Year of Eligibility to All Winter Sport Athletes

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Similar to what we saw with spring and fall sport athletes earlier this year when COVID-19 suspended all competition in March, winter sport athletes are being given the same treatment.

The DI Council announced Wednesday that all winter sport athletes who compete this season will be given an extra year of eligibility. That includes basketball, so members on the Indiana men's and women's basketball team now have an additional year of eligibility if they wish to use it.

The seniors on the men's team are Al Durham and Joey Brunk. The seniors on the women's team are Ali Patberg, Jaelynn Penn and Keyanna Warthen. Patberg is currently in her sixth year of eligibility.

Below is the full press release from the NCAA:

Winter sport student-athletes who compete during 2020-21 in Division I will receive both an additional season of competition and an additional year in which to complete it, the Division I Council decided. The same flexibility was provided to student-athletes after the spring season was canceled in 2020 and the fall season was seriously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council met by videoconference Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The pandemic will continue to impact winter sport seasons in ways we can’t predict. Council members opted to provide for winter sport student-athletes the same flexibility given spring and fall sports previously,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The actions today ensure the continuation of local decision-making in the best interest of each institution and its student-athletes.”

Additionally, Division I schools will not be required to sponsor the minimum required number of sports for membership purposes, provided the school indicated on its Sports and Demographics Survey forms that it intended to sponsor the requisite number of sports but cannot due to COVID-19 challenges.

Schools also will not be required to sponsor a sport in each season, and multisport conferences are not required to meet minimum sport sponsorship requirements.

The Council also agreed to grant a blanket waiver for 2020-21 to allow conferences to earn an automatic bid in fall championships if a minimum of three member schools participated in conference competition in that sport. The membership will collaboratively address automatic qualifications and at-large allocations should there be a change to field sizes in winter and spring sports, except for men’s and women’s basketball.

The Competition Oversight Committee previously had approved flexibility for championships selection:

  • Teams in winter sports can participate in as few as 50% of the required minimum contests/dates of competition and still be considered for championships selection. Men’s and women’s basketball previously set their minimum contest number at 13. This reduction is consistent with what was provided for fall sports.
  • Teams in winter sports are not required to have an overall won-lost record of .500 or better, which is normally required for teams to be eligible for at-large championships selections. This also is consistent with what was provided for fall sports teams.

The Council also moved all legislation that was tabled from the 2019-20 legislative cycle into the 2021-22 cycle.

Related Stories:

  • HOW INDIANA'S FOUR FRESHMEN ARE FITTING IN: Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander are all fitting in well with Indiana basketball right now. CLICK HERE
  • A LOOK INTO ALEKSA GULBE'S SUMMER IN LATVIA: Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe spent the summer in her home country of Latvia, and there were times where didn't know if she could come back to Bloomington. CLICK HERE
  • ARCHIE MILLER JOINS TRIED AND TRUE PODCAST: Indiana men's basketball coach Archie Miller joined the Tried and True podcast with Don Fischer. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Nick Sheridan Embraces Continuity During Disheveled Football Season

Nick Sheridan might be a first-year offensive coordinator for Indiana, but he's got years of experience with this staff and these players, so he's fully intent on hitting the ground running when the season starts next Saturday.

Tom Brew

Dodgers, Astros Stay Alive: Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a playoff record with 11 first-inning runs against the Atlanta Braves to get back into their series, and the Houston Astros stayed alive with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, which will make Thursday very interesting.

Tom Brew

What's The Record For Most Runs in a Baseball Playoff Game?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to make history Wednesday night as their bats finally explode against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

NCAA Waives Wins Requirement for Football Bowl Games This Season

Previously, college football teams needed to win six games to be bowl eligible, but with shortened seasons in 2020, the NCAA has waved that requirement.

Tom Brew

Rays, Braves Win; Game Times, TV and Starting Pitching for Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Rays won their third straight game against the Houston Astros in the ALCS and can end the series on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves won again in the NLCS, putting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a big hole.

Tom Brew

Versatile Roster Full of Players That Like Each Other Has Indiana's Archie Miller Excited

It was basketball media day on Tuesday at Indiana, and two common themes emerged. This group is not only talented, but they all love being all together, too.

Tom Brew

by

Brian Motter

Breaking: New Starting Pitchers for Tuesday's NLCS Game After Kershaw Scratched

The Tampa Bay Rays have jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series, and the Atlanta Braves strike first in the National League, beating the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Still Plenty of Concerns to Keep Tom Allen Up At Night

Indiana's season opener with No. 9 Penn State is now just a week and change away and Tom Allen, like most coaches, knows there's no way to ever feel completely prepared.

Tom Brew

Weekend Review: For Florida's Dan Mullen, Stupid Is As Stupid Does

COVID-19 outbreaks are exploding again in the state of Florida, but despite that, Floprida coach Dan Mullen wants 90,000 fans to show up at the Gators' game against LSU on Saturday in Gainesville.

Tom Brew

by

Jtel