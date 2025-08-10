Observations, Stats on Every Indiana Basketball Player in Exhibition Win Vs. Mega Superbet
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Anything written, said or believed midway through the second quarter of Indiana basketball's second exhibition game dissipated as fast as Mega Superbet's thought-to-be-commanding 44-21 lead.
With each made basket, defensive stand and energetic reaction from its bench, Indiana turned a 23-point deficit into a 93-71 victory Wednesday night inside Coliseo Roberto Clemente, simultaneously flipping the trajectory of its report card.
Here's player-by-player analysis and stats from the Hoosiers' colossal comeback ...
F Reed Bailey: The ignition of Indiana's 70-19 run, Bailey scored six straight points after the Hoosiers fell behind by 23 points. He struggled finishing at the rim early, but had an athletic and-one on a reverse layup and gave Indiana life when it needed it most. Bailey finished with eight points, five rebounds and three steals on 4-for-9 shooting.
G Tayton Conerway: His on-ball defensive intensity remains crucial at the top of Indiana's defense, and he proved he can create his own shot, be it from distance or at the rim. Conerway had 12 points and five assists on 4-for-8 shooting, but he also recorded six turnovers — a difficult pill to swallow for a team's primary ball handler.
F Tucker DeVries: After going 3 of 10 in the first exhibition game, DeVries had another difficult shooting performance. Designated as the team captain, DeVries went 2-for-10 shooting from the field and 2 for 8 from distance. He added six rebounds and three assists but committed four turnovers. DeVries is an underrated defender — he had two steals and a pair of blocks, and he plays with active hands.
G Conor Enright: Enright fouled out in less than nine minutes of action, and he was the only Indiana player without a made field goal. He did, however, go 6-for-6 shooting at the foul stripe, pulled down two rebounds and dished two assists. Almost as impressive as picking up five fouls in such a short time? He also drew five fouls. His energy, defense and distribution skills will be important in-season.
G Lamar Wilkerson: Indiana's leading scorer with 18 points, Wilkerson went 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. He added two rebounds, two assists and a pair of turnovers. Wilkerson scored in catch-and-shoot situations, midrange dribble pull-ups and attacked the rim. He's Indiana's best shooter and lived up to the billing Saturday. Brilliant performance and brought significant energy both to his bench and the fans that traveled.
G Jasai Miles: Alexis picked up a foul roughly three seconds after he checked in for the first time and was immediately pulled. He recovered well. With the game tied at 59 in the third quarter, Alexis had an and-one — his lone three points of the game — to give the Hoosiers a lead they never relinquished. He also grabbed eight rebounds, and his length and athleticism make him a potent defender.
F Sam Alexis: Though Alexis didn't get a double-double as he did in Game 1, he came close, posting 13 points and eight rebounds. He went 6-for-12 shooting from the field and had a few powerful finishes at the rim. He still hasn't found his touch from distance — he missed both of his 3-point attempts Saturday — but he's proven willing to shoot, which may help Indiana's floor spacing.
F Trent Sisley: Sisley still hasn't looked like a freshman in any of Indiana's three open sessions this summer. He totaled 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and only one turnover on 4-for-7 shooting, and he went 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Through two games in Puerto Rico, he's 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. He also held his own physically, competed defensively and never looked low on confidence.
G Aleksa Ristic: Playing against a Serbian team — and some of his teammates from last month's FIBA EuroBasket Under-20 tournament — Ristic spent time pre-game catching up with familiar faces, but he played well for his new squad. Ristic went 2-for-6 shooting, making a difficult, contested layup in the middle of the lane and a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right wing. He added five assists and four rebounds to only two turnovers.
F Josh Harris: Remains buried on Indiana's depth chart and played just over five minutes, most of which came late in mop-up duty. Had another efficient outing, scoring six points on 3-for-5 shooting, all around the rim.
G Ian Stephens: Stephens, a junior walk-on, has now appeared in each of Indiana's two exhibition games, and he's scored in both. He tallied two points in three minutes Saturday night.
Four Hoosiers didn't play: Guards Jason Drake and Nick Dorn, center Andrej Acimovic and walk-on Jordan Rayford. Drake isn't with the team in Puerto Rico due to a lower-body injury, and neither is Acimovic, who's awaiting his visa. Dorn traveled but hasn't dressed in uniform through two games.
Team stats
The Hoosiers shot 44.7% from the field, went 10-for-29 shooting from beyond the arc, made 15 of 19 free throws and had 22 assists to 18 turnovers. Indiana won the rebound battle 45-40 and forced 24 turnovers, which it converted into 38 points. Mega Superbet shot 32.3% from the floor, 28% from deep and went 24-for-30 shooting at the free throw line.
Indiana and Mega Superbet will face off once more at 11 a.m. Monday inside Coliseo Guillermo Angule.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
DEVRIES TALKS: Here's the transcript from Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries after the Hoosiers' 23-point comeback win over Mega Superbet. CLICK HERE.
IU SHOWS GLIMPSES OF OFFENSIVE IDENTITY: Indiana basketball's new-look play style under coach Darian DeVries has grown evident through two live exposures this summer. CLICK HERE.
STATS, OBSERVATIONS FROM IU'S PUERTO RICO OPENER: From leading scorer Trent Sisley to walk-on Ian Stephens, here are the stats — and player takeaways — from Indiana's first exhibition game in Puerto Rico.