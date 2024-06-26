OG Anunoby Will Become Highest-Paid Hoosier in NBA History
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana Hoosier OG Anunoby on Wednesday inked a massive contract with the New York Knicks.
Anunoby is set to make $212.5 million over five years, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This contract will make Anunoby the highest-paid player from Indiana University in NBA history. It's the biggest NBA contract any Hoosier has ever signed, and Anunoby will pass all former Hoosiers in career earnings and single-season earnings with an average annual value of $42.5 million.
Former Hoosiers Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo have each made over $100 million in their NBA careers, but Anunoby's new contract alone is enough to pass them.
Anunoby, 26, is in the prime of his career and has established himself as an integral piece to playoff teams. He was traded to New York midway through the 2023-24 season and helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury during that series against the Pacers, which caused him to miss four full games and most of game seven in a series loss.
Anunoby began his career with more than six seasons on the Toronto Raptors, where he led the NBA in steals and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022-23.
In 23 regular season games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range.
Anunoby spent two collegiate seasons at Indiana under former head coach Tom Crean from 2015-17 before being selected No. 23 overall by the Raptors.