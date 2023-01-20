This Day in Indiana History: 'Big Shot Rob' Phinisee Snaps Losing Streak To Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In a moment he'll never forget, Rob Phinisee ran off a Race Thompson screen and caught the inbound pass from Trey Galloway on the right wing. Rising above Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, Phinisee sunk a 3-pointer to give Indiana a one-point lead with 16.9 seconds on the clock.
With two defensive stops and two Trayce Jackson-Davis free throws, Indiana secured a 68-65 win over Purdue, snapping the Hoosiers' nine-game losing streak in this in-state rivalry matchup. Fans stormed the court and lifted Phinisee – known as 'Big Shot Rob' – on their shoulders, one year ago today on Jan. 20, 2022.
This shot gave Phinisee a career-high 20 points off the bench and etched his name into the Indiana basketball history books. It was an especially meaningful game for Phinisee, a Lafayette, Ind. native, who had never beaten the Boilermakers in his Indiana career.
The Hoosiers ultimately qualified for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 in year one under coach Mike Woodson, and this résumé-boosting win over Purdue was a big reason why.
Read More
To relive the memorable night, here's the game story written by HooisersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew. CLICK HERE
To watch the full postgame press conference with Phinisee and Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points in this game, CLICK HERE.
And to watch Mike Woodson's postgame press conference after Indiana's win over Purdue, CLICK HERE
After averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists in 111 total games across four seasons as a Hoosier, Phinisee graduated from Indiana and used his bonus COVID year to transfer to the University of Cincinnati. Phinisee has been limited to eight games during the 2022-23 season and hasn't played since Nov. 30 due to injury.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- GAME STORY FROM INDIANA'S WIN OVER ILLINOIS: Illinois chose not to double-team Trayce Jackson-Davis on Thursday night, and the senior made them pay. He scored 35 points and the Hoosiers got a huge road win with an 80-65 victory. Jackson-Davis made 15 of his 19 field-goal attempts and his 35 was a season-high. CLICK HERE
- UNDERWOOD 'NOT WORRIED' ABOUT JACKSON-DAVIS' 35: Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 35 points in a 80-65 win, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood was more concerned with the Illini's 14 missed free throws, 13 missed layups and plenty more. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana got a much-needed road win on Thursday night, beating Illinois 80-65 and snapping the Illini's four-game winning streak. Here's what Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said when he met with the media after the game, with full video and transcript. CLICK HERE
- WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS, GERONIMO SAID: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 35 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Geronimo added 13 and eight as Indiana upset Illinois 80-65 on Thursday night in Champaign. Ill. The two forwards met with the media following the game, and here is the full video and transcript. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' BLOCK: Illinois forward Dain Dainja drove to the left block, but Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was there to reject the shot off the backboard. CLICK HERE
- WATCH HOOD-SCHIFINO'S DUNK: Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino split the Illinois defense and dunked over Coleman Hawkins in the first half. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' DUNK: Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis spun past Dain Dainja for a massive slam dunk in the second half against Illinois. CLICK HERE