WATCH: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Dunks On Coleman Hawkins

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – This freshman can ball.

Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino brought the ball up the court and drove off a screen from Jordan Geronimo. Hood-Schifino split the Illinois defense and dunked over the outstretched arm of Illinois' 6-foot-10 forward Coleman Hawkins.

Next up for Indiana is a showdown with the Michigan State Spartans at Noon ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans are also in action on Thursday night, attempting to snap a two-game losing streak at home against Rutgers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State holds a 12-6 overall record with a 4-3 mark in Big Ten play.

