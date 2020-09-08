SI.com
Orlando Emerging as Possible Bubble for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The NBA's success in Orlando has made it a top destination for college basketball to consider when looking at areas to create bubbles.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, "While Orlando has emerged as a bubble location for many early season tournaments in college basketball, four signature events — Champions Classic, Jimmy V Classic, ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and SEC/Big 12 Challenge — have emerged as primary priorities above others."

The opponents for this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge have not been revealed. Last season, Indiana defeated Florida State in Assembly Hall 80-64.

Overall, the Hoosiers are 8-11 in the event. Purdue, Penn State and Nebraska are the only Big Ten teams with winning records in the event.

The ACC leads the series 12-6-3, but the Big Ten won last season 8-6.

The games usually take place around late November and early December. Considering that's when the NCAA hopes to start its season, those could be some of the first games to take place.

This is the second rumored bubble Indiana could be playing in for nonconference games.

Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, emerged last week as a potential location for the Maui Invitational this season.

The popular date for college basketball to begin is currently Nov. 25. Indiana basketball has currently paused workouts after members within the program tested positive for COVID-19.

