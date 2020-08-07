NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 6): Oladipo Scores 16, but Pacers Lose for First Time in Restart

The Indiana Pacers have been playing great in the NBA restart, but they took it on the chin Thursday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Victor Oladipo continued to play well, though, scoring 16 points in 31 minutes.

It was his highest-scoring game since returning this month. He had 15 and 13 in his other two appearances.

Here's the breakdown on what the former Indiana players in the NBA did on Tuesday, with the schedule for who's going at it on Wednesday.

THURSDAY'S INDIANA PLAYERS

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Thursday's game: Victor Oladipo scored 16 points but the Pacers lost for the first time during the restart, falling to the Phoenix Suns 114-99. Oladipo was 4-for-11 from the field and was 2-for-4 from three-point range. He was 6-for-7 from the line.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 points but the Pacers lost for the first time during the restart, falling to the Phoenix Suns 114-99. Oladipo was 4-for-11 from the field and was 2-for-4 from three-point range. He was 6-for-7 from the line. Next game: Friday at 6 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Friday at 6 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Team status: The Pacers are 42-27 and are 3-1 in the NBA restart. They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are a half-game games ahead of the Sixers and one game behind the No. 4 seed Miami Heat.

The Pacers are 42-27 and are 3-1 in the NBA restart. They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are a half-game games ahead of the Sixers and one game behind the No. 4 seed Miami Heat. Related story: Oladipo decides to play, shows up big. CLICK HERE

Yogi Ferrell, Sacramento Kings

Last game: Ferrell played only one minute in the Kings' 140-125 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He's played only seven minutes in the Kings' first four games, scoring five points.

Ferrell played only one minute in the Kings' 140-125 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He's played only seven minutes in the Kings' first four games, scoring five points. Next game: Friday at 5 p.m. vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Friday at 5 p.m. vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Team status: The Kings are 29-39 and are 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Kings are 29-39 and are 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Related story: Ferrell explains his social justice message. CLICK HERE

Ferrell explains his social justice message. Related story: Ferrell donates meals to children's home. CLICK HERE

Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets

Last game: Vonleh didn't play in the Nuggets 125-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vonleh didn't play in the Nuggets 125-115 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Next game: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. vs. the Utah Jazz.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. vs. the Utah Jazz. Team status: Denver is 45-24 and presently is the third-seed in the Western Conference.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Last game: Eric Gordon did not play Thursday as he continues to rehab his injured ankle.

Eric Gordon did not play Thursday as he continues to rehab his injured ankle. Next game: Sunday at 8 p.m. vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Sunday at 8 p.m. vs. the Sacramento Kings. Team status: Houston is tied for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz. The Rockets have won both games during the re-start.

Houston is tied for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz. The Rockets have won both games during the re-start. Related story: Rockets confidence bench can pick up the slack in Eric Gordon's absence. CLICK HERE

OTHER HOOSIERS STILL PLAYING

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Next game: Friday at 8 p.m. vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Friday at 8 p.m. vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Team status: The Wizards are just 24-43 on the season and have lost both games in the restart, pretty much eliminating them from the playoffs.

The Wizards are just 24-43 on the season and have lost both games in the restart, pretty much eliminating them from the playoffs. Related story: Bryant goes nuts with season-high 30 points in opener. CLICK HERE

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Next game: Friday at 9 p.m. vs. the Boston Celtics.

Friday at 9 p.m. vs. the Boston Celtics. Team status: Toronto has won all three games since the restart and is locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, the defending NBA champions, are 49-18.

Toronto has won all three games since the restart and is locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, the defending NBA champions, are 49-18. Related story: Anunoby outplays LeBron James in Raptors' win. CLICK HERE

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz

Next game: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Team status: Utah is 1-2 in the restart and dropped down to the fifth seed in the Western Conference after the loss. They are a half-game behind the Houston Rockets, and a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Utah is 1-2 in the restart and dropped down to the fifth seed in the Western Conference after the loss. They are a half-game behind the Houston Rockets, and a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Related story: Morgan lent a head in his Missouri hometown, getting food for families in need. CLICK HERE

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

Next game: Friday at 9 p.m. vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Friday at 9 p.m. vs. the Toronto Raptors. Team status: Boston is the third-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Best Basketball Video of the Day

OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors are serious about repeating when the NBA playoffs start in a few weeks.