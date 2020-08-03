HoosiersNow
NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Thomas Bryant Explodes for 30 Points in Wizards' Loss

Tom Brew

Thomas Bryant couldn't be stopped on Sunday, and it didn't where he was on the court either. The former 6-foot-10 Indiana star scored 30 points and had 13 rebounds for the Washington Wizards, and was deadly from the perimeter as well, hitting four three-pointers.

“[Bryant] brought the juice,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said after the 118-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. “He gave us some offense. He committed on both ends. We need him to do that consistently. That’s how he has to play. I thought he was outstanding.”

Bryant's 30 points were a season high, as were the four three-pointers. Bryant has done a great job of extending his offensive game. During his first year in he NBA, me made just 1-of-10 three-pointers. Last year he was 33-for-99 (33.3 percent) and this year he is 27-for-64 (42.2 percent).

“I try to bring this energy to the team day in and day out,” Bryant said. “It was a very important game for us, so I wanted to make sure that my teammates know that I’m out there with them, that I’m going to leave it all out there no matter what.”

The Wizards might have a short stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando. They have the worst record of the 22 teams there, and after opening the re-start with two consecutive losses, it's looking unlikely that they will make the 16-team playoffs.

Bryant is one of eight former Indiana players currently in the NBA. Here's what the others have done so far since the season resumed on Thursday night.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

  • Last game: Oladipo scored 15 points in the Indiana Pacers' 127-121 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Satuday night.
  • Next game: Monday at 4 p.m. vs. the Washington Wizards.
  • Team status: The Pacers are 40-26 and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They are a game ahead of the Sixers and two behind the No. 4 seed Miami Heat. 
  • Related story: Oladipo decides to play, shows up big. CLICK HERE

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

  • Last game: Anunoby went 8-for-9 from the field, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc for 23 points all the while slowing down LeBron James at the other end in a 107-92 Raptors victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Next game: Monday at 1:30 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat.
  • Team status: Toronto is pretty much locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, the defending NBA champions, are 47-18.
  • Related story: Anunoby outplays LeBron James in Raptors' win. CLICK HERE

Yogi Ferrell, Sacramento Kings

  • Last game: Ferrell played six minutes in the Sacramento Kings' 132-116 loss to the Orlando Magic, scoring two points. He didn't play at all in their first game.S
  • Next game: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Dallas Mavericks
  • Team status: The Kings are 28-38 and three  games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
  • Related story: Ferrell explains his social justice message. CLICK HERE
  • Related story: Ferrell donates meals to children's home. CLICK HERE

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz

  • Last game: Juwan Morgan scored four points in seven minutes during the Jazz's 110-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. The Jazz opened the NBA Restart on Thursday night with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans, but Morgan didn't play in that game.
  • Next game: Monday at 9 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Team status: Utah is tied for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets.
  • Related story:  Morgan lent a head in his Missouri hometown, getting food for families in need. CLICK HERE

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

  • Last game: Langford didn't play in the Celtics' 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. He has yet to play in either Boston game thus far.
  • Next game: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Miami Heat. 
  • Team status: Boston is the third-seed in the Eastern Conference.
  • Related story: 

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

  • Last game: Eric Gordon injured his ankle during the Rockets' final scrimmage and may be out for at least a week, if not longer. He missed the Rockets' 120-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night
  • Next game: Tuesday at 9 p.m. vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
  • Team status: Houston is tied for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz. The Rockets have won both games during the re-start.
  • Related story: Bryant returns after COVID scare. CLICK HERE

Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets 

  • Last game: Eric Vonleh played just four minutes in the Nuggets' 125-105 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, scoring just two points.
  • Next game: Monday at 4 p.m. vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Team status: Denver is 43-24 and presently is the third-seed in the Western Conference. 
  • Related story: 

