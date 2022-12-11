Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With Arizona

The Indiana Hoosiers suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night, losing to the Arizona Wildcats 89-75 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night. Here are the best photos from the matchup.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Indiana's slow start against Arizona put them at a deficit they never could quite overcome on Saturday, losing 89-75 to the No. 10-ranked Wildcats. The No. 14-ranked Hoosiers (8-2) struggled with rebounding problems. which have to be fixed before facing a tough schedule ahead. 

Race Thompson led the team in scoring with 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Miller Kopp also put 14 points on the board, and Tamar Bates scored 13 points. 

Indiana's next matchup is against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse next Saturday.

  • GAME STORY: Arizona's dominant big men were too much for Indiana on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Hoosiers fell behind by 19 points early and made several comebacks, but couldn't get over the hump in an 89-75 loss, their second of the season. CLICK HERE
Tamar Bates and Race Thompson

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Tamar Bates (53) react after a score against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Malik Reneau

Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar controls the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Trey Galloway

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Xavier Johnson

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Race Thompson

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) scores a layup against Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Adama Bal and Pelle Larsson

Arizona Wildcats guard Adama Bal (2) celebrates with Pelle Larsson (3) after scoring a three point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mike Woodson

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson yells from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Miller Kopp and Pelle Larsson

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) reacts after a three point score against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) handles the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Race Thompson

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) controls the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tamar Bates

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) scores a layup against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tamar Bates

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) passes the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a three point score against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guards Courtney Ramey (0) and Kerr Kriisa (25) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tamar Bates

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

