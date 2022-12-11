PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Indiana's slow start against Arizona put them at a deficit they never could quite overcome on Saturday, losing 89-75 to the No. 10-ranked Wildcats. The No. 14-ranked Hoosiers (8-2) struggled with rebounding problems. which have to be fixed before facing a tough schedule ahead.

Race Thompson led the team in scoring with 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Miller Kopp also put 14 points on the board, and Tamar Bates scored 13 points.

Indiana's next matchup is against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse next Saturday.

