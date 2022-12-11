PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Indiana's slow start against Arizona put them at a deficit they never could quite overcome on Saturday, losing 89-75 to the No. 10-ranked Wildcats. The No. 14-ranked Hoosiers (8-2) struggled with rebounding problems. which have to be fixed before facing a tough schedule ahead.
Race Thompson led the team in scoring with 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Miller Kopp also put 14 points on the board, and Tamar Bates scored 13 points.
Indiana's next matchup is against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse next Saturday.
WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' LAYUP: Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a left-handed layup over the Arizona defense.
WATCH THOMPSON'S 3-POINTER: Indiana forward Race Thompson got hot from 3-point land in the first half against Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash.
WATCH GALLOWAY'S BLOCK: Indiana's Trey Galloway came up with a big defensive play in the first half, blocking Courtney Ramey's shot off the backboard.
Tamar Bates and Race Thompson
Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Tamar Bates (53) react after a score against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Malik Reneau
Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar controls the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Trey Galloway
Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Xavier Johnson
Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Race Thompson
Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) scores a layup against Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Adama Bal and Pelle Larsson
Arizona Wildcats guard Adama Bal (2) celebrates with Pelle Larsson (3) after scoring a three point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Mike Woodson
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson yells from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Miller Kopp and Pelle Larsson
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) reacts after a three point score against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) handles the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Race Thompson
Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) controls the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tamar Bates
Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) scores a layup against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tamar Bates
Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) passes the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a three point score against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guards Courtney Ramey (0) and Kerr Kriisa (25) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tamar Bates
Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.