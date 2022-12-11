Skip to main content

WATCH: Race Thompson Drains 3-Pointer Against Arizona

Indiana forward Race Thompson got hot from 3-point land in the first half against Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Race Thompson is keeping Indiana in this one with his 3-point shot.

With 6:30 left in the first half, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson dribbled to the left side off a ball screen. Thompson popped to the top of the key and stepped into a 3-pointer on Johnson's pass. 

This shot from Thompson made it a nine-point game and sparked a comeback form Indiana after an ugly start. Arizona got out to a 27-8 lead, but the Hoosiers responded with a 23-9 run, which included three 3-pointers from Thompson.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Arizona at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.

