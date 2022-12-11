WATCH: Race Thompson Drains 3-Pointer Against Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Race Thompson is keeping Indiana in this one with his 3-point shot.

With 6:30 left in the first half, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson dribbled to the left side off a ball screen. Thompson popped to the top of the key and stepped into a 3-pointer on Johnson's pass.

This shot from Thompson made it a nine-point game and sparked a comeback form Indiana after an ugly start. Arizona got out to a 27-8 lead, but the Hoosiers responded with a 23-9 run, which included three 3-pointers from Thompson.

Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.

