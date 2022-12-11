WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Layup Through Traffic Against Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana is going to need a lot more where this came from.

After a missed 3-pointer from Tamar Bates, Trayce Jackson-Davis secured the offensive rebound. Jackson-Davis took one dribble into the lane and finished off the glass with his left hand.

This cut Arizona's lead to 27-12 midway through the first half of the Las Vegas Clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Arizona went on a 15-0 run after Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson picked up an early second foul. The Hoosiers are also playing without starting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who missed his third straight game with a back injury.

Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.

