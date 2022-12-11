WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Layup Through Traffic Against Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana is going to need a lot more where this came from.
After a missed 3-pointer from Tamar Bates, Trayce Jackson-Davis secured the offensive rebound. Jackson-Davis took one dribble into the lane and finished off the glass with his left hand.
This cut Arizona's lead to 27-12 midway through the first half of the Las Vegas Clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Arizona went on a 15-0 run after Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson picked up an early second foul. The Hoosiers are also playing without starting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who missed his third straight game with a back injury.
To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Arizona at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Read More
Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Here's the info on how to watch the Indiana-Arizona game Saturday, with the correct game time and TV information, a preview of the game and details on the matchup. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-ARIZONA LIVE BLOG: It's Indiana and Arizona, two of the premier programs in college basketball, hooking up on a Saturday night in Las Vegas. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game straight from press row, with highlights and opinion included as well. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana has firmly embraced the added difficulty of its nonconference schedule this season, and the No. 14-ranked Hoosiers have a huge test on Saturday against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas. Oddsmakers favor Arizona. Here's the latest on the point spread, and great history behind the numbers for both teams this season. CLICK HERE
- TOMMY LLOYD'S THOUGHTS ON INDIANA: "It's where you want to be": The Las Vegas Clash features a top-15 matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at MGM Grand Garden Arena. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA-ARIZONA 10 THINGS TO KNOW: First off, let's get the game time right for Indiana and Arizona on Saturday night. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Here's that fact and many more on the big neutral court showdown in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE