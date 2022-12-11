WATCH: Indiana Guard Trey Galloway Blocks Shot Against Arizona

Indiana's Trey Galloway came up with a big defensive play in the first half, blocking Courtney Ramey's shot off the backboard.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana needs to lock in on defense, and Trey Galloway did his part on this play.

Arizona guard Courtney Ramey drove hard down the right side of the paint and scooped the ball toward the rim. But Galloway had other ideas, swatting Ramey's shot off the backboard.

Indiana trails Arizona 46-36 at halftime, and Galloway has four points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.

Next up for Indiana is a major road test against No. 6 Kansas at Noon ET on Dec. 17 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The reigning National Champion Jayhawks are 8-1 this season with notable wins over Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Kansas' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 25 during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas when Tennessee won 64-50.

