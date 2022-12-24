WATCH: A Trey For Indiana Basketball's Trey Galloway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Watch the replay of Indiana guard Trey Galloway's three-pointer in the first half of the Hoosiers' final non-conference game of the season versus Kennesaw State at home.

Forward Race Thompson was caught up in the low post with a Kennesaw State double team while Galloway stood wide open beyond the arc moving shifting to the corner. Thompson with great vision kicked it out to Galloway who secured the trey to bring Indiana within one of the Owls.

To finish out the half, Indiana caught up to the Owls and notched up at 27 points. Galloway has six points so far along with guards Tamar Bates and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Watch the replay courtesy of Indiana on BTN embedded in the tweet below.

More about Kennesaw State vs. Indiana:

It's the last non-conference game for the Hoosiers as they've won eight out of 10 this season including a 77-65 win over North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30. Indiana has faced Kennesaw State twice winning both contests by more than 20 points in Dec. 2013 and Dec. 2015.

Kennesaw State is 8-4 on the season and is coming off of two wins over Georgia College and USC Upstate. The Owls are led by junior guard Chris Youngblood, who's averaging 14.2 points per game followed by senior guard Terrell Burden with 11.3 points.

The Owls are tied for 44th in the whole NCAA in three-point percentage with 37.85 compared to Indiana at No. 79 with 36.32 percent from beyond the arc.

Related stories on Indiana basketball