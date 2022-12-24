WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Miller Kopp Secures Big Three

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tied at 43 points a piece, Indiana forward Miller Kopp hit a three pointer from the corner to give Indiana the advantage over Kennesaw State in the second half.

The Hoosiers trailed for most of the game but finally gained some offensive momentum as freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino passed it off to Kopp from the top of the key.

The 6'7" forward took care of business from there as the ball saw nothing but net. Earlier this season, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said he was looking at Kopp to hit more three pointers this year. Kopp said he had been working on perfecting his shot and is leading the starters with a 45.9 three-point percentage.

With just over six minutes to go in the game, Kopp has five points while guards Tamar Bates and Hood-Schifino lead the Hoosiers with 15 and 13 respective points.

Watch the replay courtesy of Indiana on BTN embedded in the tweet below:

More about Kennesaw State vs. Indiana:

It's the last non-conference game for the Hoosiers as they've won eight out of 10 this season including a 77-65 win over North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30. Indiana has faced Kennesaw State twice winning both contests by more than 20 points in Dec. 2013 and Dec. 2015.

Kennesaw State is 8-4 on the season and is coming off of two wins over Georgia College and USC Upstate. The Owls are led by junior guard Chris Youngblood, who's averaging 14.2 points per game followed by senior guard Terrell Burden with 11.3 points.

The Owls are tied for 44th in the whole NCAA in three-point percentage with 37.85 compared to Indiana at No. 79 with 36.32 percent from beyond the arc.

