PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Clobbers Miami of Ohio in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Relive the action, and take a look at 25 photos from Indiana basketball's 86-56 win over Miami of Ohio inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hoosiers improve to 4-0 on the young season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Sunday night, Indiana basketball took the short trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and skated past Miami of Ohio 86-56 for the Hoosiers' fourth consecutive win on an undefeated season.

In case you missed the game, take a look at 25 action shot photos from inside the fieldhouse complete with dunks, sound defense and full-court pictures.

Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with 17 points followed by his freshman shadow Jalen Hood-Schifino who tallied 12. Forward Miller Kopp and freshman forward Malik Reneau both contributed 10 points.

The Hoosiers shot 49.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three compared to the RedHawks' 32.4 percent and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

In a post game press conference, Kopp said the Hoosiers' defense is unrelenting, and the team really started to figure out the RedHawks and what they were running.

Junior guard Trey Galloway was dinged up on the sidelines with a twisted knee after the win over Xavier, head coach Mike Woodson said. Galloway sat out for precaution allowing other young stars to step in like freshmen Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn who combined for 11 points. 

Indiana vs. Miami of Ohio

Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis

Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis defend.

Race Thompson

Race Thompson

Malik Reneau

Malik Reneau

CJ Gunn

CJ Gunn

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino

Trayce Jackson-Davis and CJ Gunn

Trayce Jackson-Davis and CJ Gunn

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Malik Reneau

IndianaMalikReneauMiami

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates

Race Thompson

Race Thompson

Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson

Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson

Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp

Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo

Xavier Johnson

Jordan Geronimo

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Up next, the Hoosiers will head back home to Bloomington to face off against Little Rock on Nov. 23 followed by Jackson State on Nov. 25 and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge versus North Carolina on Nov. 30.

The first pair of Big Ten games are slated for Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 while official conference play will resume on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.

  • CJ GUNN EXUDES CONFIDENCE CJ Gunn didn't play on Friday at Xavier, but he did a bit of everything in 22 minutes against Miami of Ohio on Sunday. He was ready to play and exude confidence not always common in freshmen, and that's all coach Mike Woodson asks. CLICK HERE
  • KOPP'S STRONG START: Miller Kopp is shooting 53 percent from three-point range through four games, and he's playing well during Indiana's 4-0 start. He may not be Indiana's most important player, but he is when the ball is in his hands. He's Indiana's best perimeter shooter, and they need him to play well to win titles this year. CLICK HERE
  • NDIANA BEATS MIAMI: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds and eight other Hoosiers scored six points or more as the No. 12 Hoosiers claimed their fourth straight win with an 86-56 win over Miami of Ohio on Sunday in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
  • MIAMI GETS WORN DOWN: Miami of Ohio hung with Indiana for the majority of the first half, but Redhawks coach Travis Steele thought the Hoosiers' size, strength and athleticism wore his team down as the game went on. Here's Jack's opposing locker room story. CLICK HERE

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

