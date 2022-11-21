PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Clobbers Miami of Ohio in Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Sunday night, Indiana basketball took the short trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and skated past Miami of Ohio 86-56 for the Hoosiers' fourth consecutive win on an undefeated season.
In case you missed the game, take a look at 25 action shot photos from inside the fieldhouse complete with dunks, sound defense and full-court pictures.
Four Hoosiers scored in double figures led by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with 17 points followed by his freshman shadow Jalen Hood-Schifino who tallied 12. Forward Miller Kopp and freshman forward Malik Reneau both contributed 10 points.
The Hoosiers shot 49.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three compared to the RedHawks' 32.4 percent and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.
In a post game press conference, Kopp said the Hoosiers' defense is unrelenting, and the team really started to figure out the RedHawks and what they were running.
Junior guard Trey Galloway was dinged up on the sidelines with a twisted knee after the win over Xavier, head coach Mike Woodson said. Galloway sat out for precaution allowing other young stars to step in like freshmen Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn who combined for 11 points.
Up next, the Hoosiers will head back home to Bloomington to face off against Little Rock on Nov. 23 followed by Jackson State on Nov. 25 and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge versus North Carolina on Nov. 30.
The first pair of Big Ten games are slated for Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 while official conference play will resume on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.
