© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Indiana's Game With Morehead State

Indiana opened its season in fine fashion on Monday night, beating Morehead State 88-53 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We captured the game with our lenses, too, and here are 15 pictures from the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana opened its 2022-23 college basketball season on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and the No. 13-ranked Hoosiers looked good doing it. They beat Morehead State 88-53, cruising to an easy win after a slow start.

Here are 15 pictures for you to enjoy from the game. Indiana had three players in double figures in the opener, with senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman forward Malik Reneau each scoring 15 points. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo scored 10 points off the bench. Twelve Indiana players scored points on the night.

The Hoosiers are back in action again on Thursday night, when they take on Bethune-Cookman at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

Malik Reneau

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's baskertball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during Indiana's game with Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday.

Race Thompson

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Drew Thelwell

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Drew Thelwell (3) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Morehead State Eagles guard Drew Thelwell (3) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Xavier Johnson

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) makes a shot over Morehead State Eagles guard Drew Thelwell (3) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) makes a shot over Morehead State Eagles guard Drew Thelwell (3) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) attempts a shot past Morehead State Eagles guard Tucson Redding (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) attempts a shot past Morehead State Eagles guard Tucson Redding (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Malik Reneau

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) attempts a shot over Morehead State Eagles forward Alex Gross (45) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) attempts a shot over Morehead State Eagles forward Alex Gross (45) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Malik Reneau

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

Mark Freeman

Nov 7, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Morehead State Eagles guard Mark Freeman (0) celebrates after making a three-pointer and being fouled during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Morehead State Eagles guard Mark Freeman (0) celebrates after making a three-pointer and being fouled during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) passes during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's baskertball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) passes during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) scores during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) scores during Indiana's game with Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's baskertball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots during Indiana's 88-53 win over Morehead State on Monday.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's baskertball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes up for a dunk during Indiana's 88-53 win over Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Tamar Bates

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) makes a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's baskertball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) makes a three-pointer during the Indiana versus Morehead State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

