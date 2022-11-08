WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Drops Dime to Malik Reneau

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – They've done this many times before.

Five-star freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau won two high school national championships together and Montverde Academy and now join forces for the Indiana Hoosiers.

During Monday's regular season opener, Reneau set a screen for Hood-Schifino at the top of the key. Hood-Schifino drove to the left block, but instead of laying it up on his own, he wrapped a pass around the defender to Reneau, rolling to the basket.

Reneau caught the pass for an easy flush to give Indiana a 27-21 lead in the first half.

With 13:06 left in the second half, Indiana leads Morehead State 54-37 on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Hood-Schifino has seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, with three assists, two rebounds, two turnovers and one steal. Reneau has seven points on 3-for-5 shooting with one rebound and one assist.

Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Marian and Saint Francis easily in the first two exhibition games.

