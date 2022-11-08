WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Drops Dime to Malik Reneau
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – They've done this many times before.
Five-star freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau won two high school national championships together and Montverde Academy and now join forces for the Indiana Hoosiers.
During Monday's regular season opener, Reneau set a screen for Hood-Schifino at the top of the key. Hood-Schifino drove to the left block, but instead of laying it up on his own, he wrapped a pass around the defender to Reneau, rolling to the basket.
Reneau caught the pass for an easy flush to give Indiana a 27-21 lead in the first half.
With 13:06 left in the second half, Indiana leads Morehead State 54-37 on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Hood-Schifino has seven points on 3-for-4 shooting, with three assists, two rebounds, two turnovers and one steal. Reneau has seven points on 3-for-5 shooting with one rebound and one assist.
To follow along with all the action, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana defeated Marian and Saint Francis easily in the first two exhibition games.
