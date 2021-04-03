Pittsburgh Transfer Xavier Johnson Puts Indiana in Final Four

Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 assists per game this season at Pittsburgh.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is continuing to go after players in the transfer portal. After Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone put Indiana in his final seven schools on Friday, another transfer is heavily considering the Hoosiers.

Xavier Johnson, a transfer from Pittsburgh, has Indiana in his final four schools.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, Johnson's final four features Indiana, Baylor, Houston and St. Joseph's.

Johnson was ranked as one of the top transfers available ever since entering the portal. He's been a double-digit scorer at Pitt for three-straight years, averaging 15.5 points per game as a freshman, 11.7 ppg as a sophomore and 14.2 ppg this season as a junior.

In addition to scoring this season, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard also led his team in assists with 5.7 per game.

Johnson told Eric Bossi of 247Sports that he describes himself as "probably one of the fastest guards in the country."

Johnson was a 2018 McDonald's All-American at Bishop O'Connell High School in Virginia. He led Bishop O’Connell to a 30-9 record and No. 5 state ranking as a senior while averaging 18.4 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He finished high school career with 1,034 points.

He was selected to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2018-19, and he was one of four players in the ACC averaging at least 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the 2019-20 season.

Johnson has hinted on his Twitter page that he plans to make a decision soon.

