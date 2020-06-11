HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Twitter Poll: If There Are No Restrictions to Attend Indiana Games, Will You Go?

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Do I stay or do I go?

That's the big question these days as we wait to see what's going on with college football and basketball in the coming school years. We're in mid-June now and we still don't have any answers.

We are just now starting to emerge out of our three-month COVID-19 hibernation, and people are starting to safely get out and about again. Big crowds are still frowned upon though, and we have no idea when that is going to change.

So we're going to Twitter to gauge some fan perspective on what might happen come September with Indiana football and in November when the Hoosiers' basketball team returns to Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall.

Knowing what we know now, if the university places no restrictions on fan attendance, will you sit in the stands to root on t he Hoosiers?

Go to Twitter to place your vote now, and please feel free to comment in the links below if you've got something to say besides your vote. There may be several different circumstances that come into play for people as to how they'll vote, so please share what's on your mind in the comments section.

Several sports have started back up again in the past few weeks, like NASCAR and the PGA Tour, but they are doing it with no fans at the events for now. Things could be different come September, so we'll have to wait to see.

The NCAA is looking for football to start on time in September. The Hoosiers' first game is Sept. 4 at Wisconsin and their first home game is Saturday, Sept. 12. Indiana's first basketball game will be the first week in November.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Daily Cover: It's a Scary Time For Olympic Sports at the College Level

The coronavirus has financially impacted all businesses, including college universities. SI's Pat Forde details why schools are now making budgets cuts to certain sporting programs and how these decisions will impact the future of U.S Olympics participation.

Tom Brew

Chris Beaty, 'The Ultimater Giver,' Spread His Business Acumen to Everyone

Former Indiana football player Chris Beaty took a genuine concern in making sure his friends were successful in business, and he'd help them out in every way possible.

Tom Brew

2 Indiana Basketball Documentaries Features in 24-Hour Big Ten Takeover

The Christian Watford story is well known among the Indiana fan base, but the new BTN Network documentary called "Not Pictured" is a must-see that debuts Thursday night during an Indiana network takeover.

Tom Brew

New 'World-Class' IU Golf Course Set to Open on Monday

Years in the making and much needed, Indiana will open its new golf course on Monday to rave reviews.

Tom Brew

More Than Ever, It's Important to Remember George Taliaferro's Role in Social Justice

Book author Dawn Knight remembers Indiana legend George Taliaferro, his lifelong battle to break down racial barriers and why all he did through the years resonates even more today in these trying times.

Tom Brew

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor in Plea Deal

Peyton Hendershot was arrested in February after an altercation with a former girlfriend, but three of the four charges were dropped in a plea agreement completed on Tuesday in Monroe County Court.

Tom Brew

NCAA Prepared to Announce Fall Football Practice Calendar on Thursday

It's likely that the NCAA will announce the plan to start the college football season on time with practice in some form starting in mid-July and with a six-week window to prepare for the season.

Tom Brew

Funeral Services Set for Indiana's Chris Beaty

Chris Beaty, the popular former Cathedral High School and Indiana University football player who was killed two weekend ago in Indianapolis, will be honored this weekend in funeral services and a homegoing celebration.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Forward Justin Smith Transferring to Arkansas

Justin Smith played three years at Indiana and graduated from the Kelley School of Business before deciding to transfer. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

Tom Brew

Cam Wilson Talks Publicly for First Time Since Mother's Murder

Indiana football player Cam Wilson lost his mother, Cassandra Wilson, to a homocide a few days before Mother's Day. He talked about her death publicly for the first time.

Tom Brew