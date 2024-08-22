Portland Sea Dogs Host Mackenzie Holmes Bobblehead Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana and All-American Mackenzie Holmes will always be closely linked, but as one of the few basketball players to achieve fame from the state of Maine, she is also proudly claimed by the New England state.
On Thursday, the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox in the Eastern League paid homage to Holmes as she was honored with her own bobblehead during their game against Somerset at the Sea Dogs’ home, Hadlock Field.
Holmes, a native of Gorham, Maine, was honored on Thursday both as part of Women In Sports Night hosted by the club as well as being part of a series of famous Maine personalities the club has created over a season of seasons. The first 1,000 fans got one of the bobbleheads.
Among those who had bobbleheads created in the series include Senator Margaret Chase Smith in 2017, Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson in 2019, actor Patrick Dempsey in 2022, and Astronaut Chris Cassidy in 2023.
Holmes was depicted on her bobblehead in her Gorham High School uniform, where she wore No. 5.
Holmes led Gorham to two state championships and was named 2019 Maine Gatorade Player of the Year. Holmes averaged 30.1 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 2.9 steals during her senior season with Gorham. She was a three-time Southwestern Maine Activities Association Player of the Year.
Holmes has always had a strong connection with her home state. Indiana paid homage to that bond when it played a game at Maine in the 2023-24 season. The Hoosiers were pushed by the Black Bears for much of the contest before Indiana pulled away late to prevail 67-59 in a game played at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Holmes finished her Indiana career in March. She is the Hoosiers’ all-time leader in scoring (2,530 points), field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9%) and wins (123). She ranks in the top five in seven more statistical categories. She is second all-time in blocks (258) and games played (147). She is third in double-doubles (26) and points per game (17.2). She is fourth in rebounds (990) and free throws attempted (595) and fifth in free throws made (434).
Among many other honors, Holmes was a two-time All-American, including a first-team All-American in 2023, and a three-time All-Big Ten player, including first-team honors in 2023 and 2024.
Holmes was drafted 26th overall by the Seattle Storm in April. However, Holmes did not play in the 2024 season as she elected to have knee surgery to fix a problem that recurred throughout her Indiana career.
In July, Holmes, along with Lauren Fields, was named as one of Indiana’s graduate managers for the 2024-25 season. Holmes will take on those duties in tandem with rehabilitating her knee to get ready for the 2025 WNBA season.
