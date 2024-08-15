Stanford, Battle 4 Atlantis Highlight Indiana Women’s Basketball Nonconference Slate
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule on Thursday. It features a marquee home game and a trip to the Bahamas.
The Indiana women, fresh off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, will take part in the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis at the Atlantis Paradise Resort Island from Nov. 23-25.
The Hoosiers are part of a field that includes Ball State, Baylor, Columbia, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Villanova. All of the teams except Texas A&M were 20-win programs in 2024. The Aggies were a NCAA Tournament participant in spite of not reaching 20 victories.
Baylor was a Sweet 16 team, while Columbia, North Carolina and Texas A&M were in the NCAA Tournament field.
The other marquee game on the schedule is a home game against Stanford, part of a home-and-home series that began last season. The Cardinal come to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Nov. 17.
Stanford is coming off of a 30-win season and a Sweet 16 appearance. Long-time coach Tara VanDerveer, an Indiana player from 1972-75, retired after the 2024 season. She had 1,064 career wins and three NCAA championships. She was replaced by former Stanford player and long-time assistant Kate Paye.
The Cardinal defeated the Hoosiers 96-64 in Palo Alto, Calif. in the first game of the series.
Here is the entirety of the Indiana women’s nonconference schedule as well as their Big Ten rotation. Dates will be announced later for the Big Ten games. Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
Nonconference games
Oct. 30 (Wednesday): Maryville exhibition at Assembly Hall
Nov. 4 (Monday): Brown at Assembly Hall
Nov. 7 (Thursday): Harvard at Assembly Hall
Nov. 13 (Wednesday): Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Nov. 17 (Sunday): Stanford at Assembly Hall
Nov. 23-25 (Saturday-Monday): Battle 4 Atlantis at Atlantis Paradise Resort Island, Nassau, Bahamas.
- Three games, opponents to be announced among field including: Ball State, Baylor, Columbia, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Villanova.
Dec. 1 (Sunday): Maine at Assembly Hall
Dec. 4 (Wednesday): Southern Indiana at Assembly Hall
Dec. 15 (Sunday): Bellarmine at Assembly Hall
Dec. 22 (Sunday): Oakland at Assembly Hall
Big Ten opponents
Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away only: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington
Home and away: Purdue.
Indiana’s women’s team returns three starters with guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (10.2 points per game, 5 assists per game), guard-forward Yarden Garzon (11.7 ppg, 4.4 rebounds per game) and guard-forward Sydney Parrish (10.8 ppg, 6 rpg) returning to action.
Also back is guard Lexus Bargesser (4.3 ppg), center Lilly Meister (3.7 ppg), guard Lenee Beaumont (3 ppg), guard Juli LaMendola (1.8 ppg) and guard Henna Sandvik (0.9 ppg).
Penn State guard Shay Ciezki (11.5 ppg) and Tennessee center Karoline Striplin (7.2 ppg) were added from the transfer portal.
Under coach Teri Moren, Indiana has had nine straight 20-win seasons with five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances dating to 2019. (The NCAA Tournament was not played in 2020.)
Related stores on Indiana women's basketball
- CIEZKI JOINS HOOSIERS: Penn State transfer Shay Ciezki is a Hoosier. CLICK HERE.
- STRIPLIN JOINS HOOSIERS: Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin is a Hoosier. CLICK HERE.
- BIG TEN ANNOUNCES OPPONENTS: The Big Ten Conference announced its schedule rotation for the 2024-25 women's basketball season. CLICK HERE.