Predicting Indiana Basketball's 2026-27 Leaders in Every Major Statistical Category

With an entirely new-look rotation entering the 2026-27 season (save for sophomore Trent Sisley), Indiana is going to be spearheaded by a revamped attack on both ends.



The Hoosiers put together a top-rated transfer class and, by all accounts, have a trio of freshmen ready to be immediate contributors.



But who will be leading Indiana in 2026-27? We predict the major statistical leaders for the Hoosiers below.

Indiana basketball 2026-27 predictions: who will lead the Hoosiers in major statistical categories?

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton, right, drives to the basket during a NCAA basketball game against LIU Brooklyn at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Points: Markus Burton

In his lowest-scoring campaign thus far, Markus Burton averaged 17.5 points per game. And that was in 2023-24, when he was a freshman.



It won’t be necessary for Burton to match his Notre Dame scoring output, but he’ll still be Indiana’s premier weapon. And, as the lead guard, he’ll constantly have the rock in his hands and have the most scoring opportunities of any player on the squad.



Runner-up: Aiden Sherrell

Rebounds: Aiden Sherrell

This category is a toss-up between the frontcourt duo of Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu.



Both are glass-cleaners on each side of the floor, but we’ll lean Sherrell’s way given his positional versatility – can play the four or the five – which should translate to him spending more time on the floor on a game-to-game basis than Yigitoglu, a cemented center, will.



Runner-up: Samet Yigitoglu

Assists: Markus Burton

Again, no need to overthink it. Burton is a proven, high-major playmaker. He’ll be the Hoosiers’ initiator, and he’ll play in heavy ball-screen action, which all amounts to dimes upon dimes for Burton in the 2026-27 season.



Runner-up: Bryce Lindsay

Three-pointers made: Bryce Lindsay

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) shoots as Georgetown Hoyas guard Malik Mack (2) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is almost a no-brainer (Duke transfer Darren Harris has a potential argument, though). In his 72-game college career, Bryce Lindsay has averaged 2.3 triples at a sterling clip of 37.7 percent. He has deep range and a quick release. And Lindsay, a projected starter, certainly won’t be short on opportunities to fire away in 2026-27.



Runner-up: Darren Harris

Three-point percentage: Darren Harris

In two seasons with the Blue Devils, Harris shot 30.8 percent from beyond the arc – not exactly ideal efficiency. But he also attempted only 1.6 per game and played just 8.4 minutes.



Harris has a picturesque jumper and exudes confidence. He was recruited out of high school as one of the best – and likely the best – shooter in his class. With more game action and a higher-volume workload, expect Harris’ efficiency to skyrocket.



Runner-up: Bryce Lindsay

Steals: Markus Burton

Burton once again checks all the boxes. He’ll rarely be off the floor, he’s a pesky on-ball defender, anticipates well away from the ball and, seemingly, he is always actively trying to generate turnovers. And, of course, he averages 1.8 steals in his career.



Runner-up: Prince-Alexander Moody

Blocks: Aiden Sherrell

Jan 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) blocks a shot by Texas center Matas Vokietaitis (8) at Coleman Coliseum. Texas defeated Alabama 92-88. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just 23.9 minutes per game last season, Sherrell, with his exceptional length, spring and timing, averaged a whopping 2.2 blocks. With the Hoosiers, he’ll likely spend more time on the floor and push that already-impressive number even higher.



Runner-up: Samet Yigitoglu

Turnovers: Markus Burton

There are many pros to Burton’s game, but he isn’t flawless. Like the vast majority of high-usage players, Burton turns over the rock quite a bit – albeit not at an alarming rate.



He averages 3.2 turnovers in his three-year career, and that number may dwindle a touch in 2026-27, but, unfortunately, it won’t drop off a cliff.



Runner-up: Prince-Alexander Moody