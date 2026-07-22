Projecting Indiana Basketball's 2026-27 Starting Lineup and Full Rotation

After simply being outmatched from a personnel perspective in the majority of matchups in 2025-26 (especially in Big Ten play), there won’t be a shortage of talent in Bloomington in 2026-27. If anything, there may be a surplus.

Head coach Darian DeVries, who built one of the nation’s premier transfer classes in his second offseason in Bloomington, not to mention a strong high school class, will have a deep arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

A few of the positions in Indiana’s starting lineup appear to be set in stone – even here in mid-July – but there is at least one spot up for grabs. Here is our projected 2026-27 starting lineup and rotation:

Projecting Indiana basketball's 2026-27 lineup and rotation

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton, center, passes the ball during a NCAA men's basketball game against Missouri at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Point Guard

Starter: Markus Burton

Backup 1: Prince-Alexander Moody

Backup 2: Bryce Lindsay

Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton will own the offensive reins for Indiana in the 2026-27 season, serving as the lead initiator and creator for the Hoosiers. Expect freshman guard Prince-Alexander Moody to spell Burton, and, depending on his development, play a key role off the bench.

And if Indiana needs any additional help at point guard, Bryce Lindsay, the Villanova transfer, can also slot into that role on occasion – although it won’t be his primary responsibility.

Shooting Guard

Mar 7, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Bryce Lindsay (2) controls the ball against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Bryce Lindsay

Backup 1: Jaeden Mustaf

Backup 2: Prince-Alexander Moody/Darren Harris

Most impactful in an off-ball role with a green light to hunt his own shot, Lindsay is a better fit at the two. He’s a deadeye from deep (hits 2.3 per game at a spectacular clip of 37.7 percent in his career) and adds supplemental value off the bounce.

Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf, who has started 33 games in two seasons of college hoops, may be a candidate for the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of The Year award if he comes off the bench. Mustaf is an excellent downhill threat, has the tools to be an elite defender and, per head coach Darian DeVries, has been shooting the rock well during the summer – which is very encouraging considering he has only hit 32 triples in his entire career.

Moody can provide additional depth as he can play either guard spot, while Duke transfer Darren Harris can also step into the two-guard role if necessary.

Small Forward

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) goes to the basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Darren Harris

Backup 1: Jaeden Mustaf

Backup 2: Vaughn Karvala/Trevor Manhertz

Harris or Mustaf can slot into this starting role on the wing – but we’ll lean towards Harris. His ability to stretch the floor will pair nicely alongside Indiana’s interior-oriented frontcourt. But, again, if Mustaf winds up coming off the bench, he’ll be the first Hoosier in the game, sliding into any position on the wing.

Freshmen Vaughn Karvala and Trevor Manhertz both also appear poised to get an opportunity at cracking the rotation – especially early in the season. Both are smooth-shooting wings and slot best at the three. But if Indiana ever elects to go small, each could potentially play the four in a small-ball lineup.

Power Forward

Feb 14, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots a three point shot against South Carolina at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Aiden Sherrell

Backup 1: Trent Sisley

Backup 2: Vaughn Karvala/Trevor Manhertz

Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell has the starting forward spot on lock. One of the top-rated portal players this offseason, Sherrell brings an ideal combination of size and athleticism – which translates to efficient at-the-rim production on offense (64.0 percent on twos in 2025-26) and dominant rim-protection on defense (2.2 blocks per game last year). He also shot a solid 33.8 percent from deep last year while connecting on 0.8 per game.

Trent Sisley, the lone rotational returner from last season, will slot into the backup forward role. And, ideally, Karvala or Manhertz packs on enough muscle in the coming months to hold up at the four on defense, at least for brief stints.

Center

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs center Samet Yigitoglu (24) waits for play to resume during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Samet Yigitoglu

Backup 1: Clemens Sokolov

Backup 2: Aiden Sherrell

Another cemented position, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu will be the man in the middle for the Hoosiers in 2026-27. He’ll be a back-to-the-basket presence and mid-post threat for Indiana on offense and patrol the paint and own the glass on defense (along with Sherrell).

International recruit Clemens Sokolov will be the Hoosiers’ backup center. Also, Sherrell will presumably shift over to the five role when DeVries and his staff want to turn to a smaller or shooting-oriented lineup.