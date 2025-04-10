Report: Indiana And Louisville To Meet Again In Men's Basketball Game In Indy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana and Louisville's campuses are less than two hours apart, so it makes sense that the two schools have met frequently in recent seasons.
However, for the first time since 2018, the two programs will meet in one of the two neighboring states.
According to Field Of 68's Jeff Goodman, Indiana will play Louisville on Dec. 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the third time in as many seasons that the Hoosiers and Cardinals will tangle on the hardwood.
The two schools have played in Indianapolis as recently as 2016 when Louisville earned a 77-62 victory in Tom Crean's final year in charge of the Hoosiers.
The last two meetings in the series took place in exotic locales.
During the 2023-24 season, Indiana and Louisville met in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. Against a Louisville team that would only win eight games that season, the Hoosiers struggled, but ultimately earned a 74-66 victory.
Louisville fired Kenny Payne after that season and hired former College of Charleston coach Pat Kelsey to coach in 2024. Indiana met Louisville in the opening round of Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in late November 2024. It was thought to be a litmus test to see where the Hoosiers would be in the national pecking order if they could defeat Louisville and higher-rated opponents after that.
What happened instead was perhaps the worst loss of the season for Indiana and in the Mike Woodson era. Louisville jumped on Indiana early and never let up in an 89-61 victory, one in which Indiana trailed by as much as 38 points.
Indiana never really recovered as far as being in the national picture is concerned. After a loss to Gonzaga in the second round at Battle 4 Atlantis, Indiana did not appear in the top 25 poll for the remainder of the season.
Indiana has a 12-9 edge in the all-time series, including an 82-69 victory over the Cardinals in the 1993 NCAA Tournament.
It also means Indiana will play the two most prominent programs from the Commonwealth of Kenutucy in the same season for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Indiana is scheduled to begin a four-year series against Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Dec. 20.
Indiana will also play Marquette in Chicago on Nov. 9 as part of its nonconference schedule.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: The latest edition of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast is available at this link. CLICK HERE.
- LONG STINT AS ASSISTANT SERVED DEVRIES WELL: Indiana coach Darian DeVries spent 20 years at Creighton honing his craft before he became a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- FROM THE FARM TO THE BRIGHT LIGHTS OF INDIANA: Darian DeVries' strong work ethic comes from his upbringing as he grew up on an Iowa farm. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES WON'T BE RUSHED TO PUT ROSTER TOGETHER: Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVres is committed to achieving the right fit with his roster and he won't be rushed. CLICK HERE.
- DEFENSE COMES FIRST WITH DEVRIES: When building his teams, defense is the first priority for new Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES EMBRACES INDIANA TRADITION: In an interview with Hoosiers On SI, Darian DeVries discussed how he intends to uphold Indiana's tradition of winning. CLICK HERE.
- DARIAN DEVRIES CONTRACT DETAILS: Indiana athletics released details of Darian DeVries contract on Thursday. CLICK HERE.