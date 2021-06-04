Report: Indiana Basketball Program Will Travel to Bahamas in August

The Indiana Basketball program will make an international trip to the Bahamas this preseason. It's the team's first trip since visiting Montreal in 2014.

Bloomington, Ind. — In the team's first season under new head coach Mike Woodson, the Indiana basketball program is taking an international trip to the Bahamas, according to Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

The trip is scheduled for this August and will be the team's first venture outside the United States since visiting Montreal in 2014.

The Hoosiers will have 10 days of practice and the opportunity to play games in the Bahamas. Indiana also went to the Bahamas back in 2007 under then-head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Woodson, who was hired at the end of March to replace Archie Miller, now has an opportunity to mesh with the team's roster ahead of the 2021-22 basketball season. The team also features five new players.

