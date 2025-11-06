Hoosiers Now

Social Media Reaction to Indiana's Dominant Win Over Alabama A&M

The Hoosiers took care of business against the Bulldogs - and did so in convincing fashion. Naturally, social media loved it. Here are the best reactions.

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

At long last. Indiana fans, who have quickly embraced the new Darian DeVries era, were desperate to finally see their basketball program in action. With the football team reaching new levels under Curt Cignetti, there is certainly optimism in Bloomington. 

And if DeVries’ squad can even near that level of success on the hardwood, by perhaps reaching an NCAA Tournament and working into the top 25 this year, then Hoosiers fans will be more than satisfied. 

Indiana rolls past Alabama A&M

Sam Alexi
Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) dunks the ball during the first half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After one game, albeit against a mid-major squad in Alabama A&M, it appears Indiana very well may be able to do just that. The Hoosiers took down the Bulldogs 98-51 in Assembly Hall on Wednesday night. 

A team effort, five Hoosiers scored in double-digits, with Reed Bailey pacing the club, going for 21 points. Lamar Wilkerson went for 19, while Tayton Conerway added 14 and forward Sam Alexis shined off the bench, pouring in 17 points. 

Tucker DeVries put in 18 points and added yet another accomplishment to his already-decorated body of work, reaching 2,000 points on his collegiate career. 

Indiana also passed the rock exceptionally well (23 assists on the night), dominated the glass (42 rebounds to 19 boards from Alabama A&M), and played an all-around nearly perfect game – aside from a few defensive falters around the midway point of the second half. 

Simply put, Bloomington needed a breath of fresh air for its hoops program, and through one outing, it appears Hoosiers fans may have gotten just that. Alabama A&M may be a non-Power 5 foe, but the message was clear: Indiana is a complete team. The Hoosiers are talented, disciplined and play tremendously hard. 

As expected, Indiana fans are excited – to say the least. Following (and throughout) the huge season-opening win, the Hoosiers faithful took to social media to display their elation. Here are the best reactions:

Social media explodes as Indiana blasts Alabama A&M

Darian DeVrie
Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries claps his hands during the first half against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The evolution of every Indiana fan on Wednesday night

Showtime Hoosiers

Great start to a new era

It's called efficient basketball

This Hoosiers squad is going to make some noise in the Big Ten

Indiana basketball is poetry in motion

DeVries and Co. are never satisfied - no matter the score

Is Indiana basketball officially back?

Everybody eats

One game in and already breaking records. Someone is reminding me of Curt Cignetti.

All the DeVries are making history

Now we're getting a bit delusional

We'll find out what this Indiana team is actually made of on Sunday

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Home/Basketball