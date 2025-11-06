Social Media Reaction to Indiana's Dominant Win Over Alabama A&M
At long last. Indiana fans, who have quickly embraced the new Darian DeVries era, were desperate to finally see their basketball program in action. With the football team reaching new levels under Curt Cignetti, there is certainly optimism in Bloomington.
And if DeVries’ squad can even near that level of success on the hardwood, by perhaps reaching an NCAA Tournament and working into the top 25 this year, then Hoosiers fans will be more than satisfied.
Indiana rolls past Alabama A&M
After one game, albeit against a mid-major squad in Alabama A&M, it appears Indiana very well may be able to do just that. The Hoosiers took down the Bulldogs 98-51 in Assembly Hall on Wednesday night.
A team effort, five Hoosiers scored in double-digits, with Reed Bailey pacing the club, going for 21 points. Lamar Wilkerson went for 19, while Tayton Conerway added 14 and forward Sam Alexis shined off the bench, pouring in 17 points.
Tucker DeVries put in 18 points and added yet another accomplishment to his already-decorated body of work, reaching 2,000 points on his collegiate career.
Indiana also passed the rock exceptionally well (23 assists on the night), dominated the glass (42 rebounds to 19 boards from Alabama A&M), and played an all-around nearly perfect game – aside from a few defensive falters around the midway point of the second half.
Simply put, Bloomington needed a breath of fresh air for its hoops program, and through one outing, it appears Hoosiers fans may have gotten just that. Alabama A&M may be a non-Power 5 foe, but the message was clear: Indiana is a complete team. The Hoosiers are talented, disciplined and play tremendously hard.
As expected, Indiana fans are excited – to say the least. Following (and throughout) the huge season-opening win, the Hoosiers faithful took to social media to display their elation. Here are the best reactions: