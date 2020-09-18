SI.com
The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Big Ten Football Back, Maui Invitational Set

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 14-minute mark and goes until the 33:40 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Maui Invitational date and location set
  • Will fans be in the stands for basketball?
  • Big Ten football is back
  • Rondale Moore's status
  • What the Big Ten football schedule could look like
  • Tom Allen's attitude during Big Ten situation
  • Bowl games and College Football Playoff eligibility

You can listen in below:

  • MAUI INVITATIONAL SET: The Maui Invitational will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA BASKETBALL PICKED 7TH IN BIG TEN: The Lindy's Sports magazine previewed the 2020-21 college basketball season and picked the Hoosiers to finish seventh in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
  • IHSAA SEMI-STATE FOOTBALL GAMES ON PAY-PER-VIEW: The IHSAA announced Friday at all of its semi-state football games will be available on pay-per-view. CLICK HERE
