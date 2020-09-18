The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Big Ten Football Back, Maui Invitational Set
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 14-minute mark and goes until the 33:40 mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- Maui Invitational date and location set
- Will fans be in the stands for basketball?
- Big Ten football is back
- Rondale Moore's status
- What the Big Ten football schedule could look like
- Tom Allen's attitude during Big Ten situation
- Bowl games and College Football Playoff eligibility
You can listen in below:
