WATCH: Mackenzie Mgbako To The Rescue For Indiana
Indiana has struggled against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville with one exception ... Mackenzie Mgbako has carried the Hoosiers.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana isn't off to a great start against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. With XXX left in the first half, a 3-pointer by DDD of the Cougars tied the game at 27.
Mackenzie Mgbako came to Indiana's rescue.
The sophomore drained a 3-pointer to put Indiana back in front. As SIU-Edwardsville tried to bring the ball up the floor, Mgbako stepped in front of a pass and went downtown to convert a bucket and draw a foul.
Watch the play here.
The personal 5-0 run by Mgbako gave Indiana a breather as it had been struggling against the visitors from the Ohio Valley Conference.
Mgbako made the free throw in an impressive 19-point half for the Indiana swingman.
