WATCH: Indiana's Oumar Ballo Throws Down A Feed From Trey Galloway
Indiana's Oumar Ballo was left open under the rim and that's usually bad news for the opposition.
In this story:
BLOOOMINGTON, Ind. - Leave Indiana center Oumar Ballo all alone in the lane at your own risk. That's what Southern Illinois-Edwardsville did and the Cougars paid the price.
With 2:14 left in the game, Ballo had the ball at the top of the key. He handed off to Galloway and Ballo rolled to the bucket. Galloway took one dribble to his left and threw a lob over the top of the lane as Ballo cut down the right side. From there, it was an easy throwdown for Ballo. Here's how the play went.
It was the seventh assist of the game for Galloway, who has provided a productive game off the bench for the Hoosiers. Ballo has had an uneven game for the Hoosiers, the Arizona transfer showed what he's capable of on this dunk.
