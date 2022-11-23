My Two Cents: More Cool Connections to Little Rock, Indiana's Foe on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The early part of Indiana's basketball schedule seems like a game of ''Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.'' Every time the Hoosiers hit the court, it seems, there's a close past or present connection in some way, shape or form.

The Hoosiers — 4-0 so far and ranked No. 11 in the nation — are back in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Little Rock in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. Indiana beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 in the first game of the ''classic'' on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

And now it's Little Rock, an Arkansas team out of the Ohio Valley Conference that's coached by Darrell Walker. He's good friends with Indiana coach Mike Woodson, too. He was an assistant for Woodson from 2012-14 with the New York Knicks and has been coaching at Little Rock for four-plus seasons, coming on board in 2018.

Walker was a first-round pick of the Knicks in 1983 and played 10 seasons in the NBA with five different teams. He was a head coach in the league as well, with Toronto from 1996-98 and Washington in 1999-2000.

At Little Rock, he won the Sun Belt Conference crown in 2020 but didn't get to play in the postseason after the NCAA Tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's 53-67 overall there.

Indiana fans might remember the 2016 Little Rock team the best. They were coached by Chris Beard — who was an assistant for Bob Knight at Texas Tech for seven years and has been to a Final Four with Texas Tech, and now coaches at Texas. They went 30-5 that year and upset No. 5 seed Purdue — a team that had won 26 games — in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Little Rock has played Indiana twice before — they were called Arkansas-Little Rock back then — losing in Bloomington in 1988 and in Indianapolis in 1994. Strangely, I remember both games. In the Dec. 14, 1988 game, Jay Edwards had 26 points and Joe Hillman added 18 in a 105-77 win. The Hoosiers scored 66 points in the second half, their season high.

And in 1994, Allen Henderson scored 28 points and Brian Evans added 18 in a 77-53 win. Henderson and Evans still get their names in the paper — or on my Sports Illustrated/FanNation website — quite often these days. After every game we update Trayce Jackson-Davis' spot on Indiana's all-time scoring list.

We've mentioned Evans a few times this week, because Trayce is No. 13 on the list with 1,671 points, and Evans is No. 12 with . Jackson-Davis is just 30 points behind him, so he should catch him before the month ends, with three games to go.

Henderson is further on up the line. He's No. 7 all-time with 1,979 points. Jackson-Davis likely will pass him, too, probably some time after the first of the year.

Darrell Walker is in his fifth season at Little Rock. (USA TODAY Sports)

Little Rock is 2-3 on the season, and the Trojans played their first game of the Hoosier Classic on Sunday, too. They beat Jackson State — Indiana's opponent on Friday — 94-91 in Little Rock.

It was a three-point parade in that wild game. Little Rock made 11-of-21 three-point attempts — that's a 52.4 percent clips, while Jackson State made 13-of-29. That's a lot of three-pointers (24) in 40 minutes.

Little Rock can't match up with Indiana at all, so look for a barrage of threes again on Wednesday night as well.

Woodson and Walker are looking forward to getting together. There's been a lot of this all year, and it's made for a lot of great stories, some of our most heavily-read pieces all year. For instance:

