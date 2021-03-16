Trayce Jackson-Davis Named First Team All-District
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More post season honors continued to roll in for Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis on Tuesday afternoon.
He was named first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA).
That announcement came after he was named an honorable mention for the Associated Press All-America teams. Four Big Ten players made an AP All-America team over Jackson-Davis, which were Ayo Dosunmu (first team), Luka Garza (first team), Kofi Cockburn (second team) and Hunter Dickinson (second team).
Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and nine rebounds per game this season while shooting 54% from the field. He was also third in the nation in free throws made and first in free throw attempts.
He was first team All-Big Ten as well.
Below is the full press release from Indiana:
Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, and first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA).
The Greenwood, Indiana native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2).
He also is third in the nation in free throws made (150) and first in attempts (229). He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State. He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.
NABC
District 7
First Team
Luka Garza - Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois
Trevion Williams - Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana
E.J. Liddell - Ohio St.
Second Team
Marcus Carr - Minnesota
Isaiah Livers - Michigan
Hunter Dickinson - Michigan
Ron Harper, Jr. - Rutgers
Kofi Cockburn - Illinois
Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan
USBWA
DISTRICT V (OH, IN, IL, MI, MN, WI)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
COACH OF THE YEAR
Juwan Howard, Michigan
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Isaiah Livers. Michigan
Trevon Williams, Purdue
