Trayce Jackson-Davis Named First Team All-District

Jackson-Davis was named first team All-District by the NABC and USBWA, while also being an honorable mention for AP All-America teams.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More post season honors continued to roll in for Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis on Tuesday afternoon.

He was named first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA).

That announcement came after he was named an honorable mention for the Associated Press All-America teams. Four Big Ten players made an AP All-America team over Jackson-Davis, which were Ayo Dosunmu (first team), Luka Garza (first team), Kofi Cockburn (second team) and Hunter Dickinson (second team).

Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and nine rebounds per game this season while shooting 54% from the field. He was also third in the nation in free throws made and first in free throw attempts.

He was first team All-Big Ten as well.

Below is the full press release from Indiana:

Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, and first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA).

The Greenwood, Indiana native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2).

He also is third in the nation in free throws made (150) and first in attempts (229). He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State. He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.

NABC

District 7

First Team

Luka Garza - Iowa

Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois

Trevion Williams - Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis - Indiana

E.J. Liddell - Ohio St.



Second Team

Marcus Carr - Minnesota

Isaiah Livers - Michigan

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Ron Harper, Jr. - Rutgers

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois



Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan



USBWA

DISTRICT V (OH, IN, IL, MI, MN, WI)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois



COACH OF THE YEAR

Juwan Howard, Michigan



ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Isaiah Livers. Michigan

Trevon Williams, Purdue

Related Stories on Indiana Basketball: