Trayce Jackson-Davis Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis earned himself a spot on the preseason All-Big Ten team Monday morning.

Jackson-Davis is one of ten Big Ten players to be named to the team.

Below is the full press release from Indiana Athletics:

Sophomore forward continues to add to his list of preseason accolades. The graduate of Center Grove High School, who has been named to numerous Preseason All-American teams and is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, is one of 10 players selected to the 2020-21 Men's Basketball Preseason All-Big Ten team.

Last year, Jackson-Davis was named third-team All-Big Ten after he started all 32 games and averaged a team-high 13.5 points for the Hoosiers last season. He was one of only four freshmen in the country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage and blocks. He finished second in the league in field goal percentage (56.6), and 7th in blocked shots (1.9) and rebounds (8.4). He also led the team with 115 free throws made in 168 attempts and set an IU freshman record with 270 rebounds. He led the team with 59 blocked shots. He also was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

2020-21 MBB PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

2020-21 PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Luka Garza, Iowa

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS



Related Stories: