SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Trayce Jackson-Davis Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis earned himself a spot on the preseason All-Big Ten team Monday morning.

Jackson-Davis is one of ten Big Ten players to be named to the team.

Below is the full press release from Indiana Athletics:

Sophomore forward continues to add to his list of preseason accolades. The graduate of Center Grove High School, who has been named to numerous Preseason All-American teams and is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, is one of 10 players selected to the 2020-21 Men's Basketball Preseason All-Big Ten team.

Last year, Jackson-Davis was named third-team All-Big Ten after he started all 32 games and averaged a team-high 13.5 points for the Hoosiers last season. He was one of only four freshmen in the country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage and blocks. He finished second in the league in field goal percentage (56.6), and 7th in blocked shots (1.9) and rebounds (8.4). He also led the team with 115 free throws made in 168 attempts and set an IU freshman record with 270 rebounds. He led the team with 59 blocked shots. He also was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

2020-21 MBB PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin 

2020-21 PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Luka Garza, Iowa

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

Related Stories:

  • JACKSON-DAVIS ON KARL MALONE AWARD WATCH LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of 20 forwards on the 2021 Karl Malone Award watch list. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO OPEN SEASON AGAINST TENNESSEE TECH: Indiana will open the 2020-21 college basketball season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 25. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO PLAY FLORIDA STATE: The Hoosiers will go to Tallahassee this season for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew