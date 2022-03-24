UConn Women's Basketball is Used to Playing NCAA Tournament Games In Its Backyard
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Indiana will have the daunting task of facing UConn in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The looming advantage the Huskies boast is the game will be played 76 miles, or an hour and 20 minutes, away from their Storrs doorstep at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.
No. 2-seed UConn has always been one of the more consistent best teams in the country making the tournament 31 times since its first trip in 1989. They have advanced to 21 Final Fours and won 11 national titles, their most recent in 2016.
For 13 years in a row, the Huskies have appeared in the Final Four. Three of those trips (2013, 2016, 2017) started in Storrs as UConn hosted the first and second rounds and continued to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups in Bridgeport. UConn won the national title twice in 2013 and 2016 on this very route.
Paige Bueckers
During the regular season, the Huskies play in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion located on campus in Storrs, Conn. with a capacity of 9,882 fans. UConn also plays in XL Center in Hartford, Conn. which are considered home games on the schedule.
Another slight advantage UConn holds onto throughout the years is playing inside Mohegan Sun Arena for the Big East Tournament title each season. The arena is 29 miles or 44 minutes away from Storrs. The Huskies have won the championship 20 times including this season when they shut down Villanova 70-40 in the finals.
Yes, UConn is excellent at home, but the Huskies also have an 8-2 away record this season proving they can win outside the comfort of their home state. Earlier this season, UConn had a stretch where they won four road games in a row including a 20-point win over Creighton who’s also in the Sweet 16.
Last season, the entire NCAA Tournament was played in San Antonio, Texas, and the location change and inability to host first and second rounds in Connecticut didn’t bother the Huskies as they made it to the Final Four once again. Keep in mind, every team had to play all of its games in Texas.
Meanwhile, Indiana also performs great at home sporting a 16-2 home game record. The Hoosiers struggled a little more on the road with a 6-4 record. Three of those road losses came in the last five-game stretch of the Hoosiers’ regular season.
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana had the luxury of hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament winning both games to send it into the Sweet 16 where UConn doesn’t want to break its more than a decade-old Final Four streak.
Although the Huskies might have a slight edge playing in their home state, Indiana always brings the midwestern spark.
The game is set for Saturday, March, 26 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.
