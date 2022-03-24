UConn Women's Basketball is Used to Playing NCAA Tournament Games In Its Backyard

Mar 21, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the UCF Knights in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

During the regular season, the Huskies play in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion located on campus in Storrs, Conn. with a capacity of 9,882 fans. UConn also plays in XL Center in Hartford, Conn. which are considered home games on the schedule.

Another slight advantage UConn holds onto throughout the years is playing inside Mohegan Sun Arena for the Big East Tournament title each season. The arena is 29 miles or 44 minutes away from Storrs. The Huskies have won the championship 20 times including this season when they shut down Villanova 70-40 in the finals.

Yes, UConn is excellent at home, but the Huskies also have an 8-2 away record this season proving they can win outside the comfort of their home state. Earlier this season, UConn had a stretch where they won four road games in a row including a 20-point win over Creighton who’s also in the Sweet 16.

Last season, the entire NCAA Tournament was played in San Antonio, Texas, and the location change and inability to host first and second rounds in Connecticut didn’t bother the Huskies as they made it to the Final Four once again. Keep in mind, every team had to play all of its games in Texas.

Meanwhile, Indiana also performs great at home sporting a 16-2 home game record. The Hoosiers struggled a little more on the road with a 6-4 record. Three of those road losses came in the last five-game stretch of the Hoosiers’ regular season.