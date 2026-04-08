Washington State Transfer Tomas Thrastarson Reportedly In Contact With Indiana

Another name to monitor as Indiana recruits the transfer portal is Washington State guard Tomas Thrastarson.

Thrastarson has heard from Indiana and several other schools, according to a report from recruiting analyst Sam Kayser, including Oklahoma, Virginia, Virginia Tech, DePaul, Oklahoma State, Clemson, VCU, Georgia Tech and Texas State.

Washington State transfer Tomas Thrastarson is hearing from the following schools, a source told @LeagueRDY:



Oklahoma

Indiana

Virginia

Virginia Tech

DePaul

Oklahoma State

Clemson

VCU

Georgia Tech

Texas State



He averaged 8.8PPG, 4.1RPG and 1.1APG for Wazzu this season. https://t.co/cNNUetply8 pic.twitter.com/GsvPK1sMNj — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 7, 2026

Tomas Thrastarson's background

Thrastarson is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard who began his college career with two seasons at Washington State. A native of Thorlakshofn, Iceland, he played three professional seasons for Thor Thorlakshofn’s U18 and U20 teams prior to college, and averaged 16 points per game for the U20 Icelandic National team in 2023-24.

He earned West Coast Conference All-Freshman honors in 2024-25, averaging 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game across 11 starts and 20 appearances off the bench. He shot 57% from the field (49-for-86), 41.4% from 3-point range (12-for-29) and 55.4% from the free throw line (31-for-56).

As a sophomore in 2025-26, Thrastarson averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.9 minutes per game across 13 starts and six games off the bench. Despite the rise in scoring, his shooting numbers dipped to 43.9% from the field (54-for-123), 28.8% from 3-point range (15-for-52) and 73.8% from the free throw line (45-for-61).

Contact #4:



Tomas Thrastarson - Washington State



6’7/215 - 2 years of eligibility - G



2025/26 Season Stats:

8.8 PPG/4.1 RPG/1.1 APG

43.9% FG/28.8% 3PT/73.8% FT https://t.co/NimSXg1ayX pic.twitter.com/4LxTEbxsFn — Cliff Spammonds (@CliffSpammonds) April 7, 2026

Standout performances from this past season include a season-high 20 points against Nevada, a 19-point, seven-rebound game against St. Thomas and 17 points against Idaho. Thrastarson also missed the middle portion of the season with a stress fracture in his foot.

Indiana has needs at every position going into coach Darian DeVries' second season in 2026-27. The Hoosiers are set to lose six graduating seniors, and four players have already entered the transfer portal. Some decisions have not been announced yet, but just one player from the 2025-26 roster has announced their return to the Hoosiers.

Here's a look at Indiana's roster movement in the early stages of the offseason.

Indiana basketball 2026-27 roster outlook

Graduating: Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries, Tayton Conerway, Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Conor Enright

Entered transfer portal: Jasai Miles, Josh Harris, Jason Drake, Aleksa Ristic

Returning: Trent Sisley

No decision announced: Nick Dorn, Andrej Acimovic

Incoming freshmen: Vaughn Karvala, Trevor Manhertz, Prince-Alexander Moody