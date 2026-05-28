On Wednesday night in Southern Indiana, IU fans and media gathered for the annual alumni event at Huber's Winery to listen to coaches Curt Cignetti and Darian DeVries speak.



While the football National Championship trophy was the main attraction, head basketball coach Darian DeVries had plenty of interesting things to say ahead of a critical second season in charge.

What Darian DeVries Revealed About Indiana Basketball’s Direction



The 2025-2026 Indiana squad was exposed as a one-trick pony. Due to a lack of interior size and a dearth of on-ball playmakers, IU's offense was over-reliant on the three-point shot and relatively easy to defend against.



DeVries knew that finding players who could hurt opponents off the dribble and adding multiple options that could score in the paint were critical, and he believes his second team at IU will show much more versatility on offense, while still being more than willing to let it fly from three.

I don't think the philosophy changes. I think you utilize your components and try to play to their strengths. But we're still going to spread the floor and do all those things, but we just have more versatility in what we're maybe able to do and focus on. We'll still be heavy on threes, but now we have more guys that can get paint touches, guys that we can put in the post. So, you can mix up the way you can attack defenses a lot more. IU Basketball Coach Darian DeVries

For context, Indiana shot 28.3 triples per contest last season, good for the 32nd most in the nation. Amongst Big Ten teams, only Nebraska (30.1), Illinois (30.6) and Wisconsin (32.3) put up more triples.



With the departure of gunners like Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson, there are a ton of shots available and Darian DeVries was specifically asked about two of the perimeter additions that are expected to take some of those attempts. There's no question he's excited about Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay and Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf.

Yeah, I think the number one thing is they're both uber competitive. That's the thing that I think stood out the most when you get a chance to talk to them. I think you'll see it. And they're very confident but humble in what they do. But they've both been very productive, they have high aspirations for what they want to accomplish. I know we're really excited and they're both different players in what they do. But, I think they just give us some good firepower, really at both ends of the floor Darian DeVries

New Look Hoosiers Open Practice June 1

The Indiana Hoosiers will begin preparations for the upcoming season as all players will report to Bloomington for the beginning of practice on June 1.



The squad is allowed extra time together as they prepare to represent Team USA in the University Games this July in Peru.



Expectations are fairly high after a successful portal window but fans will be anxious to see how the new pieces fit together as DeVries hunts for IU basketball's return to the NCAA Tournament.