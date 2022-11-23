Opening Line: Indiana Huge Favorite Against Little Rock in Wednesday's Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home in the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Little Rock in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. As expected, the 4-0 and No. 11-ranked Hoosiers are heavy favorites.

In fact, the second-largest point spread of the year is set on this game, according to oddsmakers. The Hoosiers are 29.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook gambling website. The over/under is 148.5. Only the 32.5-point spread against Bethune-Cookman has been higher.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. The link to the ''How to Watch'' story, with all TV information and a preview of the game, is listed below.

Indiana has covered in all four games this season. The Hoosiers have a few banged-up players, so it will be interesting to see how coach Mike Woodson handles that on Wednesday and then again at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday when the Hoosiers host Jackson State in the final game of the tournament.

That's a quick turnaround, and rest might be a factor with the game against No. 1 North Carolina looming next Wednesday (Nov. 30) at Assembly Hall.

Little Rock, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference that's coached by former NBA player Darrell Walker, is 2-3 on the season, and 2-2 against the spread, covering in its last two games. Morehead State, Indiana's opening night opponent, is also in the OVC.

Here's what Indiana has done so far:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 4-0

Indiana overall vs. spread: 4-0

Indiana home record: 2-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 2-0

Indiana road record: 1-0

Indiana road vs spread: 1-0

Indiana neutral court record: 1-0

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

Little Rock vs. the spread

Here's what Little Rock has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Lost at Southern Illinois 94-63 as 14.5-point underdogs (lost)

94-63 as 14.5-point underdogs (lost) Nov. 10 — Beat Arkansas Baptist 71-60, no line

71-60, no line Nov. 14 — Lost at Central Arkansas 82-71, as 2.5-point underdogs (lost)

82-71, as 2.5-point underdogs (lost) Nov. 17 — Lost at East Tennessee State 84-76 as 10.5-point underdogs (won)

84-76 as 10.5-point underdogs (won) Nov. 16 — Beat Jackson State 94-91 as 2-point favorites (won)

