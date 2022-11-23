Opening Line: Indiana Huge Favorite Against Little Rock in Wednesday's Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home in the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Little Rock in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. As expected, the 4-0 and No. 11-ranked Hoosiers are heavy favorites.
In fact, the second-largest point spread of the year is set on this game, according to oddsmakers. The Hoosiers are 29.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook gambling website. The over/under is 148.5. Only the 32.5-point spread against Bethune-Cookman has been higher.
The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. The link to the ''How to Watch'' story, with all TV information and a preview of the game, is listed below.
Indiana has covered in all four games this season. The Hoosiers have a few banged-up players, so it will be interesting to see how coach Mike Woodson handles that on Wednesday and then again at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday when the Hoosiers host Jackson State in the final game of the tournament.
That's a quick turnaround, and rest might be a factor with the game against No. 1 North Carolina looming next Wednesday (Nov. 30) at Assembly Hall.
Little Rock, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference that's coached by former NBA player Darrell Walker, is 2-3 on the season, and 2-2 against the spread, covering in its last two games. Morehead State, Indiana's opening night opponent, is also in the OVC.
Read More
Here's what Indiana has done so far:
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 4-0
- Indiana overall vs. spread: 4-0
- ---
- Indiana home record: 2-0
- Indiana home vs. spread: 2-0
- ---
- Indiana road record: 1-0
- Indiana road vs spread: 1-0
- ---
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-0
- Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0
Indiana vs. the spread
Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::
- Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)
Little Rock vs. the spread
Here's what Little Rock has done this season, straight up and against the spread::
- Nov. 7 — Lost at Southern Illinois 94-63 as 14.5-point underdogs (lost)
- Nov. 10 — Beat Arkansas Baptist 71-60, no line
- Nov. 14 — Lost at Central Arkansas 82-71, as 2.5-point underdogs (lost)
- Nov. 17 — Lost at East Tennessee State 84-76 as 10.5-point underdogs (won)
- Nov. 16 — Beat Jackson State 94-91 as 2-point favorites (won)
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana hosts Little Rock in the Hoosier Classic on Wednesday. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- PHOTO GALLERY: Relive the action and take a look at 25 photos from Indiana basketball's 86-56 win over Miami of Ohio inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. CLICK HERE
- CJ GUNN EXUDES CONFIDENCE CJ Gunn didn't play on Friday at Xavier, but he did a bit of everything in 19 minutes against Miami of Ohio on Sunday. He was ready to play and exude confidence not always common in freshmen, and that's all coach Mike Woodson asks. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Miller Kopp is shooting 53 percent from three-point range through four games, and he's playing well during Indiana's 4-0 start. He may not be Indiana's most important player, but he is when the ball is in his hands. He's Indiana's best perimeter shooter, and they need him to play well to win titles this year. CLICK HERE
- NDIANA BEATS MIAMI: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds and eight other Hoosiers scored six points or more as the No. 12 Hoosiers claimed their fourth straight win with an 86-56 win over Miami of Ohio on Sunday in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
- MIAMI GETS WORN DOWN: Miami of Ohio hung with Indiana for the majority of the first half, but Redhawks coach Travis Steele thought the Hoosiers' size, strength and athleticism wore his team down as the game went on. Here's Jack's opposing locker room story. CLICK HERE