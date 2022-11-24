LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Little Rock in Real Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to press row and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, were the 4-0 and 11th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on Little Rock on Wednesday night in the second game of the Hoosier Classic.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on all the news and views in real time, live from center court. We'll also throw in some highlights and opinion as well.
We've already reported some HUGE injury news. Indiana has three players out, including star Trayce Jackson-Davis. Here's that full story, CLICK HERE
Here's how blog works: We'll post the latest items at the top, so just keep refreshing and enjoy the game!
7:05 p.m. — A great no-look pass from Jalen Hood-Schifino to C.J. Gunn on the break, and Gunn finishes it with a big dunk. Indiana leads 37-22 with 5:07 to go.
6:55 p.m. — At the under-8 timeout and Indiana leads 28-17. The Hoosiers are shooting 56.5 percent from the field (13-for-23), but they are 0-for 3 so far from three.
6:50 p.m. — Indiana has won four straight games, but they haven't really been firing out of the gate. It's only 24-17 now, with 8:34 left. Race Thompson takes an elbow to the head that draws blood. He heads to the locker room for some medical attention. Flagrant 1 foul called.
6:45 p.m. — Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo are the first two off the bench for Indiana. Bates scores on his first shot, as does Geronimo and the Hoosiers lead 18-9.
6:41 p.m. — Indiana's men's soccer team was introduced at the timeout. Their next NCAA Tournament game is Sunday in Bloomington. Seeking their NINTH national title.
6:38 p.m. — Malik Reneau appears just fine. After two baskets, he hits a cutting Race Thompson coming down the lane for a huge dunk, then goes the distance for a dunk himself. It's 10-4 Indiana with 15:47 to go in the first half.
6:35 p.m. — Just 41 seconds into the game, freshman Malik Reneay falls hard on his tailbone. In a bit of pain, but shakes it off and keeps playing. Race Thompson scores the first basket, but Reneau gets the next two. IU up 6-0.
6:20 p.m. — The point spread on this game didn't move much after the injury news came out. At tipoff time, the line still favors Indiana by 28.5 points. That's right where it started, basically, dropping from 29.5 points on the opening line Wednesday morning on the SI Sportsbook gambling website.
6:15 p.m. — Malik Reneau gets his first regular season start of the season with Trayce Jackson-Davis out. He'll join Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Those four have started all four games.
6:05 p.m. — It was no surprise to see Anthony Leal in a boot because he looked in pain Sunday night when he rolled his ankle on Sunday night. Trey Galloway (knee) remains precautionary, I'm told. Trayce Jackson-Davis is dealing with a back issue, but I've also been told it's not serious.
5:55 p.m. ET — Here are the officials for tonight's game: James Breeding, Lewis Garrison, Edwin Young.
5:50 p.m. — This is the second game of the Hoosier Classic for both teams. Little Rock beat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night while Indiana beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 in Indianapolis.
