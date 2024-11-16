WATCH: Indiana's Myles Rice Hits 3-Pointer Against South Carolina
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's new point guard Myles Rice got off to a hot start against South Carolina.
Rice scored eight quick points on 3-for-3 shooting before being subbed out at the 13:08 mark. His third field goal was a 3-pointer from the corner, assisted by Oumar Ballo, which gave the Hoosiers a 17-5 lead over South Carolina Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Rice, a 6-foot-3 point guard, joined the Hoosiers prior to the 2024-25 season as a transfer from Washington State, where he was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a freshman. Rice entered Saturday's game averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 assists per game through the Hoosiers' first two contests.
Indiana looks to improve to 3-0 on the season, following wins over SIUE and Eastern Illinois.
For more updates and thoughts on today's game, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
