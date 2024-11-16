Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Indiana's Myles Rice Hits 3-Pointer Against South Carolina

Indiana point guard Myles Rice gave the Hoosiers a 12-point lead over South Carolina with a 3-pointer from the corner. Watch the highlight below.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with Myles Rice (1) against SIU Edwardsville Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with Myles Rice (1) against SIU Edwardsville Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's new point guard Myles Rice got off to a hot start against South Carolina.

Rice scored eight quick points on 3-for-3 shooting before being subbed out at the 13:08 mark. His third field goal was a 3-pointer from the corner, assisted by Oumar Ballo, which gave the Hoosiers a 17-5 lead over South Carolina Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Rice, a 6-foot-3 point guard, joined the Hoosiers prior to the 2024-25 season as a transfer from Washington State, where he was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a freshman. Rice entered Saturday's game averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 assists per game through the Hoosiers' first two contests.

Indiana looks to improve to 3-0 on the season, following wins over SIUE and Eastern Illinois.

